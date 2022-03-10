At least three people - including a six-year-old child - were killed in the bombing of a maternity and children’s hospital in Mariupol, the Ukrainian city’s deputy mayor has said.

Sergei Orlov said 17 others were injured in the attack on Wednesday, which has sparked international outrage and been widely-condemned as a “war crime”.

Russian air strikes destroyed the maternity and children’s hospital as Mariupol, an industrial port city in Ukraine, continued to find itself under fire during the war being waged in eastern Europe.

The bombing took place during a ceasefire period that was meant to allow civilians to safely flee. Similar attemps were called off at the weekend, with Ukrainian authorities accusing Russia of continuing attacks.

Mr Orlov told BBC Breakfast on Thursday morning there were 17 injured and three killed including a child in the attack. Authorities said one of the injured was a woman in labour.

“These are awful numbers,” Mariupol’s deputy mayor said.

Mr Orlov said he was “absolutely sure” the bombing of the 700-bed hospital constituted a war crime.

The World Health Organisation said 18 attacks have been carried on on medical facilities in Ukraine since the Russia launched its all-out invasion two weeks ago.

Mariupol’s city council said the hospital bombing on Wednesday caused “colossal” damage, while the Ukrainian president said it had left a number of people trapped beneath wreckage.