Michael Mosley missing - latest: ‘Race against time’ to find TV doctor as search shifts to new mountain path
Search efforts have expanded as the TV doctor remains missing on Greek island
The search for Dr Michael Mosley is now a “race against time” as authorities on the Greek island of Symi shift their focus to a new mountain path.
The Telegraph reported that new CCTV footage, which has not been shared with the media, shows Mosley entering the path at the far end of Pedi at about 2pm on Wednesday.
The path is considerably harder to climb than the coastal path he took from Saint Nikolas beach to Pedi - which is where the search was initially focused.
It is believed that he may have been embarking on a three-hour hike to the town of Symi or Gialos.
One of the rescuers told the paper: “The path is not easy to follow, if he took a wrong turn, he would be lost. He could be anywhere; it is a race against time.”
The island’s mayor also told the Mirror that the water search had been called off in an effort to focus on the 2km of terrain between Pedi and Gialos.
The development comes just hours after new CCTV images appeared to show Mr Mosley walking in Pedi at 1:50pm - 20 minutes after he left the beach on Wednesday.
A man of his likeness can be seen shielding himself from the heat with an umbrella while wearing the same clothes shown in the last known photo of him.
Updated map of Michael Mosley’s disappearance
Timeline of Mosley’s disappearance
Wednesday, 1.30pm: Dr Mosley was last seen leaving Saint Nikolas beach at 1.30pm on Wednesday, when he is believed to have been heading off on the coastal path back to nearby Pedi.
Wednesday, 1.50pm: Dr Mosley seen on CCTV walking through Pedi
Wednesday 2pm: Dr Mosley seen on CCTV walking up mountain path leading to 3-hour hike back to Symi Town
Wednesday, 3.00pm: Mr Mosley had still not returned to the accommodation where he was staying with his wife even as temperatures on Symi reached more than 40C.
Wednesday, 7.30pm: Dr Mosley’s wife Dr Clair Bailey raises the alarm after he failed to return to their hotel. His phone was still in the place where the couple were staying.
Overnight Wednesday: Local authorities began tracing Mosley’s route but were unable to find him.
Thursday, 11am: An appeal about his disappearance was posted on a local Facebook group – Friends of Symi — describing Mosley and asking locals to look for him.
Thursday, around 12.00pm: By midday on Thursday Greek authorities were scouring the coast with police extending the search area from the immediate vicinity of his disappearance.
Thursday, 7.00pm: A helicopter from Athens was deployed to assist in the search for 67-year-old Mosley. The search operation now included firefighters, volunteers, police officers, a drone, and a police dog.
Friday morning: The search resumes with divers deployed. Temperatures on Symi are forecast to reach as high as 48C, making search conditions even more challenging.
Friday afternoon: CCTV images of Mosley in Pedi emerge.
Friday evening: Search shifts to new mountain path after CCTV shows him entering it. Search paused to resume in the morning.
Michael Mosley told wife and friends he wasn’t feeling well before going missing on Greek island
Michael Mosley reportedly told his wife and friends he wasn’t feeling well, before going missing on the Greek island of Symi.
Mosley’s wife, Dr Clare Bailey, raised the alarm after he failed to return back to their accommodation after embarking on a coastal walk on the Dodecanese island of Symi on Wednesday afternoon (5 June).
Greek journalist Ioanna Niaoti gave an update on the search for Mosley on TalkTV on Friday, saying he had told those he was with he was not feeling well.
She said: “He stated this to his wife and the other couple that he wasn’t feeling well and wanted to return to where they were staying.”
Watch here:
Latest pictures from Symi
Locals join search for missing TV doctor
Emergency crews are continuing their search for missing TV doctor Michael Mosley on the Greek island of Symi with the help of local residents using their own boats.
Mosley vanished after going on a walk on Wednesday afternoon in high temperatures.
The daughter of the island’s mayor told the PA news agency firefighters, police and helicopters “are out all night”.
Speaking on Symi, Mika Papakalodouka, 20, said: “It’s such a small island to get lost on? It’s so weird for us.
“Everybody is worried and looking for him.”
She added that “a lot of” island residents had been joining the search using their own boats.
Bartender recalls seeing Dr Mosley leave beach on Wednesday afternoon
A bartender who works on Saint Nikolas Beach recalled seeing Dr Mosley and his wife on a sun bed in the shade of a tree on Wednesday morning.
Chrisa Zauroudi said: “I saw him walk across the beach and then he went to the steps [to the path]. He walked about half way up and then he looked and walked back down and he returned to his wife.
“A little while later I saw him leave. He stopped to look at the drinks on the bar and then he went back to the steps. It was about 1.30pm He was carrying a purple umbrella. I didn’t see him again. It was very hot, too hot, like today. I thought it was strange to walk when it was so hot.”
The beach is served by water taxi services but the boats back to Symi were not due until 4pm.
TV star on holiday with his wife after completing theatre tour
Mosley has four children with his wife Clare Bailey Mosley, also a doctor, author and health columnist, who wrote the recipe book Fast 800 Easy.
The couple, who have hosted theatre show tours together, recently attended the Hay Festival where Mosley presented a special edition of his Radio 4 series and podcast Just One Thing.
He was reportedly on holiday with his wife after completing their nationwide tour called ‘Eat well, sleep better, live longer’.
Watch rescuers search Greek island for missing TV doctor
Who is Dr Michael Mosley?
Dr Michael Mosley is a television journalist, producer and presenter who has worked for the BBC since 1985.
He regularly makes appearances on The One Show and This Morning, and has presented programmes on medicine and biology.
He is credited for the rising popularity of the 5:2 diet for losing weight, which involves fasting for two days per week.
Mosley is also a columnist for the Daily Mail, and has made a number of films about diet and exercise among his documentaries.
The 67-year-old broadcaster did the Channel 4 show Michael Mosley: Who Made Britain Fat? and was part of the BBC series Trust Me, I’m A Doctor.
He also lived with tapeworms in his guts for six weeks for the documentary Infested! Living With Parasites on BBC Four.
