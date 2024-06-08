✕ Close Michael Mosley: Rescuers search Greek island for missing TV doctor

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The search for Dr Michael Mosley is now a “race against time” as authorities on the Greek island of Symi shift their focus to a new mountain path.

The Telegraph reported that new CCTV footage, which has not been shared with the media, shows Mosley entering the path at the far end of Pedi at about 2pm on Wednesday.

The path is considerably harder to climb than the coastal path he took from Saint Nikolas beach to Pedi - which is where the search was initially focused.

It is believed that he may have been embarking on a three-hour hike to the town of Symi or Gialos.

One of the rescuers told the paper: “The path is not easy to follow, if he took a wrong turn, he would be lost. He could be anywhere; it is a race against time.”

The island’s mayor also told the Mirror that the water search had been called off in an effort to focus on the 2km of terrain between Pedi and Gialos.

The development comes just hours after new CCTV images appeared to show Mr Mosley walking in Pedi at 1:50pm - 20 minutes after he left the beach on Wednesday.

A man of his likeness can be seen shielding himself from the heat with an umbrella while wearing the same clothes shown in the last known photo of him.