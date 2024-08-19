Sicily yacht latest: Mike Lynch, British tech tycoon, missing after his Bayesian superyacht capsized in Italy
One man has died while four Britons and child are reportedly among missing after boat hits whirlwind off Palermo
British technology tycoon Mike Lynch is missing after a British-flagged luxury superyacht sank in bad weather off the coast of Sicily, sources have said.
The Independent understands that Mr Lynch is among six people missing after the sailboat, named Bayesian, sank in the early hours of Monday near the Sicilian capital Palermo, with 22 foreign tourists on board.
Four Britons and a child are reportedly among the missing, while a man has died, and a further 15 people, including another child, have been rescued after the vessel capsized in a whirlwind and rough seas at around 5am off the port of Porticello.
The 56-metre (184-foot) yacht had a crew of 10 people and 12 passengers, representing British, American and Canadian nationalities, the Italian coast guard said.
A body was seen being pulled from the water by emergency services on Monday morning, while Luca Cari, a spokesperson for the Italian fire rescue service, said eight people are in hospital.
A helicopter and rescue boats from the coastguard, carabinieri, fire rescue and civil protection service have been at the scene of the wreck searching for the missing.
Prosecutors in the nearby town of Termini Imerese have opened an investigation into the incident.
CCTV shows intensity of storm which capsized superyacht off Italy coast
CCTV footage posted on Facebook shows the storm that blew through parts of Sicily overnight on Sunday and Monday, before a yachtcarrying British tourists capsized off Palermo.
One person died and seven are missing after the British-flagged vessel - named by the coast guard as the Bayesian - capsized and sank at about 5am on Monday 19 August.
The Independent understands that British tech tycoon Mike Lynch is among six people missing after the 56-metre (184-foot) yacht sank.
Footage shows the storm in the village of Santa Nicolicchia.
Lynch told journalist he was ‘about to go on a very long holiday'
The British technology tycoon currently amongst those missing from a sunken super-yacht off the cost of Sicily told a journalist he was “about to go on a very long holiday” just last month.
Mike Lynch, 59, had spent more than a year under house arrest in the US when he was finally cleared of conducting a massive fraud relating to an 11 billion dollar sale to US company Hewlett Packard (HP).
Upon his acquittal, he told Sunday Times journalist Danny Fortson that he was ready to take a “big deep breath” and relax with his family.
In the interview he said: “It’s bizarre, but now you have a second life. The question is, what do you want to do with it?”
Watch: Captain describes moment British tycoon's luxury yacht started to sink off Sicily coast
Pictured: Emergency services at scene of search for missing boat in Sicily
British mother rescues her baby from waters after superyacht capsizes off Italian coast
A baby is among those being treated in hospital after a superyacht sank off the coast of Sicily, with her mother revealing how she rescued her.
Six tourists, including British technology tycoon Mike Lynch, are missing after the luxury boat Bayeasian capsized in bad weather at about 5am near Palermo. One of the survivors, a 35-year-old British mother named Charlotte, told Italian media outlet la Reppublica how she held her one-year-old daughter, called Sofia, above her head to save her from drowning.
“For two seconds I lost my baby in the sea, then I immediately hugged her again amid the fury of the waves,” she said. “I held her afloat with all my strength, my arms stretched upwards to keep her from drowning,’ she added.
“It was all dark. In the water I couldn’t keep my eyes open. I screamed for help but all I could hear around me was the screams of others.”
Read the full story here:
Who is missing billionaire Mike Lynch
British tech tycoon Mike Lynch is among the six people missing after a superyacht sank off the coast of Sicily, The Independent understands.
The 59-year-old is known for founding Invoke Capital and Autonomy Corporation and has been in the headlines after he was cleared of charges in a high-profile fraud case.
Sources have also confirmed that Mr Lynch is the owner of the vessel.
Once dubbed the “British Bill Gates”, Mr Lynch and his wife Angela Bacares were valued at £852m in 2023 by the Sunday Times Rich List.
His disappearance following the superyacht disaster comes just weeks after he was cleared of all charges by a US jury related to the sale of his software company Autonomy to Hewlett-Packard (HP) in 2011.
Eight of the 15 rescued taken to hospital
Eight of the 15 people rescued and taken to shore at Porticello were taken to hospital.
One body was found near the wreck, but six others were unaccounted for, said Luca Cari, a spokesperson for the Italian fire rescue service.Rescue crews located the vessel at a depth of 50 meters (163 feet) off Porticello and deep-water police divers were trying to access the hull, Mr Cari said.
The operations, which were visible from shore, involved helicopters and rescue boats from the coast guard, fire rescue and civil protection service.
Fisherman Francesco Cefalu’ said he had seen a flare from shore at around 4.30 a.m. and immediately set out to the site but by the time he got there, the Bayesian had already sunk, with only cushions, wood and other items from the superyacht floating in the water.
“But for the rest, we didn’t find anyone,” he said from the port hours later.
He said that he immediately alerted the coast guard and stayed on site for three hours, but didn’t find any survivors. “I think they are inside, all the missing people.”
'Prayers at this moment are for the missing'
The mayor of Palermo has said he is praying for the missing as the rescue operation continues.
Roberto Lagalla told the Italian newspaper Giornale di Sicilia: "My prayers at this moment are with those missing in the shipwreck of the sailing boat in Porticello. My closeness goes to the passengers and crew members rescued.
"I also express my heartfelt thanks to the coastguard, the firefighters and the entire rescue machine that was immediately activated and is still carrying out operations."
Bayesian owner Mike Lynch is among missing while British tech mogul's wife among rescued
British technology entrepreneur Mike Lynch is among six people missing after his British-flagged luxury superyacht sank in bad weather off the coast of Sicily, The Independent understands, while his wife, Angela Bacares, is among the 15 people who were rescued.
Sources have also confirmed that he is the owner of the vessel.
A representative for Dr Lynch declined to comment.
Body is believed to be Bayesian’s chef, according to local media
The body found after a luxury yacht sank in bad weather off the coast of Sicily is believed to be that of the vessel’s chef, according to local media.
The body was found near the wreck at a depth of 50m (164ft), fire and rescue services said.
