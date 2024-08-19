✕ Close Coastguard searches for missing after British-flagged yacht capsizes in tornado off Italy

British technology tycoon Mike Lynch is missing after a British-flagged luxury superyacht sank in bad weather off the coast of Sicily, sources have said.

The Independent understands that Mr Lynch is among six people missing after the sailboat, named Bayesian, sank in the early hours of Monday near the Sicilian capital Palermo, with 22 foreign tourists on board.

Four Britons and a child are reportedly among the missing, while a man has died, and a further 15 people, including another child, have been rescued after the vessel capsized in a whirlwind and rough seas at around 5am off the port of Porticello.

The 56-metre (184-foot) yacht had a crew of 10 people and 12 passengers, representing British, American and Canadian nationalities, the Italian coast guard said.

A body was seen being pulled from the water by emergency services on Monday morning, while Luca Cari, a spokesperson for the Italian fire rescue service, said eight people are in hospital.

A helicopter and rescue boats from the coastguard, carabinieri, fire rescue and civil protection service have been at the scene of the wreck searching for the missing.

Prosecutors in the nearby town of Termini Imerese have opened an investigation into the incident.

