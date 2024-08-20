Sicily yacht latest: Morgan Stanley chair and top lawyer confirmed as missing alongside tech tycoon Mike Lynch
One man has died while four Britons and child are reportedly among missing after boat hits whirlwind off Palermo
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
Morgan Stanley International chair Jonathan Bloomer and a lawyer at a top British law firm have been confirmed as being among six people missing after a super yacht capsized off the coast of Sicily.
Those missing also include the British tech tycoon Mike Lynch and his daughter.
An unexpected violent storm sank the British-flagged “Bayesian” near the port of Porticello in the early hours of Monday.
At least one person has been confirmed dead and six are missing from the yacht carrying 22 people. The others were rescued by a passing sailboat.
Salvatore Cocina, head of the civil protection agency in Sicily, said Mr Bloomer and Chris Morvillo, a lawyer at British law firm Clifford Chance who had been representing Mr Lynch, were among the missing.
Mr Lynch’s wife, Angela Bacares, was one of the 15 people rescued. Eight survivors were taken to hospital, including a one-year-old baby. One body has been found while four Britons and a child are reportedly still among the missing.
Mr Lynch had reportedly invited his lawyers and friends to celebrate a recent legal victory that cleared him of fraud accusations in the US.
Have you been affected by this story? Email tara.cobham@independent.co.uk
Sicily Bayesian sinking mapped: Everything we know about Mike Lynch, the superyacht and missing Britons
One man has died and six people are missing after a luxury yacht was struck by an unexpectedly violent storm and sank off the Sicilian capital Palermo.
The 50-metre boat, named Bayesian, had 22 people on board when it sank in the early hours of Monday, with four Britons among the seven missing, according to local media.
The yacht sank as a fierce storm battered the area overnight, and was flying a British flag, according to ship-tracking site Marine Traffic.
Read our detailed report here.
Search for British tech magnate and others to resume today
The search for British technology tycoon Mike Lynch, his daughter and others will resume today after a luxury yacht sank in a tornado off the coast of Sicily.
Mr Lynch and his daughter Hannah are among six tourists missing after the yacht, named Bayesian, was battered during intense storms off the coast of Palermo in the early hours of Monday.
The BBC reported searches are due to resume later on Tuesday morning.
Italy’s fire brigade Vigili del Fuoco said on X that early inspections of the wreck were “unsuccessful” due to limited access to the bridge and furniture obstructing passages.
A body, believed to be that of the vessel’s cook, has been discovered.
Four of the missing passengers are British and two are American, Italian news website la Repubblica stated.
Among those confirmed so far are Morgan Stanley International chair Jonathan Bloomer and Chris Morvillo, an attorney at British law firm Clifford Chance.
Ayla Reynold, a New Zealand national working at Clifford Chance, survived the ordeal. Her father Lin Ronald confirmed to the Telegraph she had been invited aboard as thanks for assistance in Mr Lynch’s recent court case.
“I have texted my daughter and she hasn’t given me any updates about missing personnel or saved personnel. She has only said that there are deaths and she and her partner are alive,” he said.
“Ayla is a lawyer who is part of the legal team that were invited to go sailing as a result of the success in the recent United States court case.”
What do we know about the survivors?
15 people are believed to have been rescued from a British-flagged luxury superyacht that sank in bad weather off the coast of Sicily in the early hours of the morning.
22 people are believed to have been on board, including the owner of the boat British tech tycoon Mike Lynch, who is missing.
Of the 15 people, eight are believed to have been taken to hospital to treat injuries.
Mr Lynch’s wife, Angela Bacares, is one of the 15 rescued.
Other survivors have been confirmed as Charlotte and James Emsley and their one-year-old daughter Sofia. They are all being treated in hospital.
“I held her afloat with all my strength, my arms stretched upwards to keep her from drowning,” Charlotte told local media. “It was all dark. In the water I couldn’t keep my eyes open. I screamed for help but all I could hear around me was the screams of others.”
UK Foreign Office statement
The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said it is supporting “a number of British nationals and their families” after a luxury yacht sunk off the coast of Sicily.
“We are providing consular support to a number of British nationals and their families following an incident in Sicily, and are in contact with the local authorities,” an FCDO spokesperson said in a statement.
Morgan Stanley’s chair Jonathan Bloomer confirmed among six missing
Morgan Stanley International chair Jonathan Bloomer has been identified as one of the six missing people after a super yacht capsized off the coast of Sicily during a storm, an Italian official said.
The others missing from the sailboat Bayesian include British tech tycoon Mike Lynch and his daughter, as well as Chris Morvillo, an attorney at British law firm Clifford Chance which represented Lynch in a massive fraud case, said Salvatore Cocina, head of the civil protection agency in Sicily.
Mr Bloomer was reportedly a close friend of Lynch.
The trip had been organised by Lynch for his work colleagues, according to reports, after he was cleared of all charges of fraud after being accused of inflating the value of his company when selling it to US tech giant Hewlett-Packard (HP).
He was extradited to the US last May for a trial that acquitted him on all 15 counts over the $11bn (£8.64 bn) purchase of his company.
Photos: Search and rescue operation continues through the night
The search operation continued overnight to find the six people missing after a luxury yacht capsized off the Italian island of Sicily in the early hours of Monday morning.
The coast guard said divers were inspecting the wreck of the Bayesian, which was lying at a depth of 49 metres.
After the accident, a Dutch-flagged vessel near the yacht rescued survivors from the waves, tending to them until emergency services arrived.
The Italian fire brigade reported that its divers had reached the yacht’s hull. Additionally, the brigade deployed helicopters to support the search operation.
British survivor says she held her one-year-old daughter to stay afloat
One of the survivors, British tourist Charlotte Golunski, told la Repubblica she held her one-year-old daughter, Sofia, to stop her from drowning as the yacht capsized.
She, her daughter and her husband were among the 15 people who had been rescued from the luxury yacht Bayesian early on Monday.
“For two seconds I lost my daughter in the sea then quickly hugged her amid the fury of the waves,” she told the paper.
She said: “I held her afloat with all my strength, my arms stretched upwards to keep her from drowning.
“It was all dark. In the water I couldn’t keep my eyes open. I screamed for help but all I could hear around me was the screams of others.”
“Luckily the lifeboat inflated and 11 of us managed to get on board.”
Charlotte and Sofia are being treated in hospital, as is Sofia’s father.
Where did the yacht sink?
The luxury yacht sunk off the coast of Palermo, Sicily.
The 56-metre long sailboat sank with 22 people on board shortly before sunrise, the Italian coast guard said in a statement.
“The wind was very strong. Bad weather was expected, but not of this magnitude,” a coast guard official in Palermo told Reuters.
Storms and heavy rainfall have swept down Italy in recent days - with floods and landslides causing major damage in the north of the country - after weeks of scorching heat.
The boat left the Sicilian port of Milazzo on 14 August and was last tracked east of Palermo on Sunday evening, with a navigation status of “at anchor”, according to vessel tracking app Vesselfinder.
Who is Mike Lynch, the billionaire tech entrepreneur missing after sailing yacht Bayesian sinks in Italy
Who is Mike Lynch, the billionaire missing after sailing yacht sinks
Once dubbed the ‘British Bill Gates’, Mike Lynch and his wife were valued at £852m in 2023
Sicily Bayesian sinking mapped: Everything we know about Mike Lynch, the superyacht and missing Britons
Mapped: Everything we know about the sunk luxury yacht off the coast of Sicily
The Bayesian sailing boat had 22 people on board, including technology tycoon Mike Lynch, when it sank in the early hours of Monday
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments