Morgan Stanley International chair Jonathan Bloomer and a lawyer at a top British law firm have been confirmed as being among six people missing after a super yacht capsized off the coast of Sicily.

Those missing also include the British tech tycoon Mike Lynch and his daughter.

An unexpected violent storm sank the British-flagged “Bayesian” near the port of Porticello in the early hours of Monday.

At least one person has been confirmed dead and six are missing from the yacht carrying 22 people. The others were rescued by a passing sailboat.

Salvatore Cocina, head of the civil protection agency in Sicily, said Mr Bloomer and Chris Morvillo, a lawyer at British law firm Clifford Chance who had been representing Mr Lynch, were among the missing.

Mr Lynch’s wife, Angela Bacares, was one of the 15 people rescued. Eight survivors were taken to hospital, including a one-year-old baby. One body has been found while four Britons and a child are reportedly still among the missing.

Mr Lynch had reportedly invited his lawyers and friends to celebrate a recent legal victory that cleared him of fraud accusations in the US.

Have you been affected by this story? Email tara.cobham@independent.co.uk