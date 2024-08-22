✕ Close Moment Bayesian yacht engulfed by storm

Italian authorities are continuing the search for the 18-year-old daughter of tech tycoon Mike Lynch, who has been identified as one of the five bodies recovered from the Bayesian superyacht wreckage.

The Italian Coast Guard also confirmed that the bodies of Jonathan Bloomer, his wife Judith Bloomer, lawyer Christopher Morvillo and his wife Neda Morvillo were all recovered.

The British millionaire’s youngest daughter Hannah remains unaccounted for, with the Italian coastguard returning to the scene with divers and underwater vehicles.

The boat sank in a severe storm in the early hours of Monday, with the bodies of four people, one of whom belonged to a “heavily-built man”, recovered on Wednesday.

The head of Sicily’s civil protection agency Salvatore Cocina said that the priority remained focused on searching for the missing sixth passenger.

One man, the boat’s chef Recaldo Thomas, was confirmed dead on Monday, while a further 15 people survived the disaster.

