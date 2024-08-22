Mike Lynch yacht latest: Search for daughter Hannah continues as coastguard identifies billionaire’s body
Tech mogul’s superyacht capsized in storm with his 18-year-old daughter Hannah among passengers
Italian authorities are continuing the search for the 18-year-old daughter of tech tycoon Mike Lynch, who has been identified as one of the five bodies recovered from the Bayesian superyacht wreckage.
The Italian Coast Guard also confirmed that the bodies of Jonathan Bloomer, his wife Judith Bloomer, lawyer Christopher Morvillo and his wife Neda Morvillo were all recovered.
The British millionaire’s youngest daughter Hannah remains unaccounted for, with the Italian coastguard returning to the scene with divers and underwater vehicles.
The boat sank in a severe storm in the early hours of Monday, with the bodies of four people, one of whom belonged to a “heavily-built man”, recovered on Wednesday.
The head of Sicily’s civil protection agency Salvatore Cocina said that the priority remained focused on searching for the missing sixth passenger.
One man, the boat’s chef Recaldo Thomas, was confirmed dead on Monday, while a further 15 people survived the disaster.
‘I knew Mike Lynch and his next idea was to get us to believe the unbelievable'
Just under 10 weeks ago, 59-year-old Mike Lynch was on trial in San Francisco on 17 charges of fraud. He was almost guaranteed to receive a 25-year sentence.
He was terrified that he would die in a US prison, not because he was guilty – he had spent £30m on legal fees arguing his innocence – but because it’s almost unheard of in the US to win a case against the US Justice Department. His chances of winning were put at 0.5 per cent. However, after 13 years of putting together detailed evidence to support his plea, he was acquitted and it felt like a miracle.
Once back in the UK, Lynch set about celebrating what he called his second life. Through tears, he told one interviewer how even the traffic in London seemed magical. “I’m just thinking this is the most beautiful thing I have ever seen,” he said.
Read the full article here from Jonathan Margolis:
I knew Mike Lynch and his next idea was to get us to believe the unbelievable
The entrepreneur who died in a freak yachting disaster has been dubbed the British Bill Gates, but Jonathan Margolis, who knew him well, says he was a fascinating man obsessed with the science of probability and his next project was to make us believe the unbelievable
Bayesian was ‘one of the safest boats in the world’, says yachting CEO
The disaster has baffled naval marine experts who said such a vessel, built by Italian high-end yacht manufacturer Perini and presumed to have top-class fittings and safety features, should have been able to withstand such weather.
The captain, James Cutfield, and his eight surviving crew members have made no public comment on the disaster.
Giovanni Costantino, CEO of the Italian Sea Group , which includes Perini, said the Bayesian was “one of the safest boats in the world” and basically unsinkable.
He added that he believed the disaster was caused by a chain of human mistakes and that the storm had been expected, in interviews with Italian media.
“The ship sank because it took on water, from where investigators will have to say,” Costantino told television news programme TG1 late on Wednesday.
Citing data from the yacht’s automatic tracking system and based on available footage, Costantino said it took 16 minutes from when the wind began buffeting the yacht, and it began taking on water, for it to sink.
Costantino said the Milan-listed group had suffered “enormous damage” to its reputation, with shares falling 2.5% since the disaster.
Latest: Pictures from the scene
Children’s charity pays tribute to Jonathan Bloomer as ‘kind individual'
The chairman of children’s charity the NSPCC has described Jonathan Bloomer, the former honorary treasurer of the organisation, as “a very kind individual”, following his death in the luxury yacht disaster.
Speaking about the Morgan Stanley International bank chairman and his wife Judy, who died off the coast of Sicily, Neil Berkett said: “We are deeply saddened that the deaths of Jonathan Bloomer and his wife Judy have been confirmed after the yacht they were on tragically sank off the coast of Sicily.
“Jonathan and Judy were great supporters of the NSPCC over many years, with Jonathan joining our board of trustees in 2008 and serving as the honorary treasurer from 2009 to 2016.
“We remember Jonathan from his time with us as a very kind individual with a great sense of humour and Judy as formidable and passionate.
“We are so grateful for everything they did for children and the NSPCC and our thoughts are with their family, friends and colleagues at this desperately sad time.”
Charity board member Judith Bloomer confirmed dead
Judith Bloomer, the wife of Jonathan Bloomer, has been identified by Italian authorities as another one of the five people whose bodies have been recovered.
Coast Guard divers confirmed this morning that her body was discovered on the wreckage of the Bayesian luxury yacht.
Mrs Bloomer worked as a board member for the Eve Appeal, a gynaecological cancer charity.
She is described by the charity as a “brilliant champion for women’s health and medical research... an incredible supporter, committee member, and trustee of our charity for over 20 years”.
Morgan Stanley banker Jonathan Bloomer confirmed dead by authorities
Morgan Stanley banker Jonathan Bloomer has been identified as one of the five bodies recovered from the wreckage of the Bayesian.
Mr Bloomer, 70, had been called to the stand during a court case involving Mike Lynch.
The banker was the chairman of the audit committee at Autonomy, the company owned by Mr Lynch which was being investigated in a high-profile fraud case relating to a 2011 sale.
Mr Bloomer has been chairman of Morgan Stanley International since 2018, after starting his career in 1974 at the defunct accounting firm Arthur Anderson.
Mike Lynch identified as dead while daughter is still missing
The body of British tech magnate Mike Lynch was retrieved on Thursday from the wreck of a yacht that sank earlier this week off Sicily during a tempest.
Lynch’s 18-year daughter Hannah is still missing.
Jonathan Bloomer, his wife Judith Bloomer, Christopher Morvillo and his wife Neda Morvillo have also been identified by Italy’s coast guard.
Divers facing search operation plagued with difficulties
The search operation to find the missing has been described as “complex” from the offset, with the boat sitting 50m below the surface of the sea.
Debris and furniture has cluttered the narrow passageways of the yacht, with divers only having 10 minutes underwater before they could suffer from nausea, known as ‘the bends’.
Fire crews from the Vigili del Fuoco said they have been accessing the vessel through natural entrances, without making openings.
Remotely controlled underwater vehicles have been used, with naval units and cave divers also taking part in the search, the Italian Coastguard has said.
Priority is finding the final passenger, says head of civil protection agency
Salvatore Cocina, the head of Sicily’s civil protection agency, confirmed that the fifth body had been recovered on Thursday, following the recovery of four others on Wednesday.
Identities of the bodies have not been confirmed by authorities, despite local and international media reporting some had been identified.
Searches resumed on Thursday morning, with Mr Cocina saying there will be an investigation in due course, but the priority is finding the final missing passenger.
The ship’s captain, James Cutfield, was reportedly questioned by authorities for two hours as they began speaking to all crew members.
