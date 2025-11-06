Family fears for missing British doctor who vanished in Costa del Sol two weeks ago

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The family of a British expat doctor who went missing on the Costa del Sol nearly two weeks ago has launched an appeal for help in the search.

Ruaridh, whose name is pronounced ‘Rory’, was last seen in Nerja on 25 October, according to his brother Rufus Tanner who shared an appeal on a Valencia expats Facebook group.

Since then, the family has not heard anything from Ruaridh.

“My brother is missing. We received information that he was in Nerja on October 25th. It is likely that he has moved and may be in Valencia,” Mr Tanner said in the appeal.

open image in gallery ( Facebook/Rufus Tanner )

“As his family, we want to know that he is safe, tell him that we love him, and ask him to contact us. Thank you so much for your help.”

He is described as having an English accent, being around 1.85 metres tall and having a caduceus tattoo on the inside of his left arm.

Mr Tanner says it is possible he is living in his silver VW Polo, with a license plate of LN64XDT.

He has been spreading the word through a number of expat groups across the Costa del Sol in a desperate plea for information.

If anyone sees Ruaridh, they are urged to not approach him but instead to call Mr Tanner as soon as possible.

“He is a qualified doctor and likely to be getting supplies such as eggs and chicken and may work out in the outdoor gyms on beaches, and possibly might be sleeping on sun loungers,” Mr Tanner added in a comment on one of his posts.

“We are not sure why he disappeared but we just want to make contact.”

Mr Tanner also urged people not to search for his brother or try to connect on social media.

In September, a missing pensioner was found after vanishing while on holiday in the Costa del Sol in southern Spain.

Clifford Wildgoose, 76, was “not feeling well” when he disappeared the night before he was due to board a flight back to the UK.

He was last seen at 2am on Saturday 20 September when he left Patrick’s 19th Bar in Puerto Banus in Marbella.

The grandfather was found after a man in the area recognised the Briton from social media appeals by his daughter, Melanie Hall, and alerted authorities.

Mr Wildgoose was found safe but in need of medical treatment at a hospital, his daughter confirmed in a statement on a local Spanish Facebook group.