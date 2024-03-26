✕ Close Jeremy Hunt urges UK to remain ‘vigilant’ following Moscow concert hall attack

A court in Russia has charged four suspected gunmen with terrorism for allegedly attacking a Moscow concert hall on Friday night, killing at least 137 people.

The suspects appeared to bear marks of torture when they appeared in Moscow’s Basmanny District Court as all four reportedly pleaded guilty.

One suspect, identified by the Russian court authorities as the youngest of the four, was wheeled into the courtroom and appeared to be only half conscious. It was unclear whether the confessions of guilt were forced.

The men were officially identified as citizens of Tajikistan.

The charges were laid as president Vladimir Putin admitted radical Islamists were behind the terrorist attack in Moscow after initially blaming Ukraine for the mass shooting.

The Russian president said the attack was an “act of intimidation”.

A court statement on Telegram said Mr Mirzoyev had “admitted his guilt in full”, while Mr Rachabalizoda also “admitted guilt”. All four were remanded in pre-trial custody until May.

Horrifying footage has appeared to show the moment one of the four suspects was chased down by Russia’s security services and fed his own severed ear.