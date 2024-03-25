✕ Close Jeremy Hunt urges UK to remain ‘vigilant’ following Moscow concert hall attack

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Four of the alleged gunmen have been named and pictured for the first time as they appeared at a Moscow courthouse, where they were charged with terrorism and remanded into pre-trial custody.

Dalerdzhon Barotovich Mirzoyev, Saidakrami Murodali Rachabalizoda and Shamsidin Fariduni are among 11 people arrested after the attack which caused the deaths of 137 civilians.

Footage had emerged of the alleged four gunmen being led blindfolded into the Russian Investigative Committee’s HQ, ahead of their first court appearance.

Addressing the nation after the deadliest attack inside the country for two decades, the Russian President vowed that anyone who ordered the assault at Crocus City Hall will be “justly and inevitably punished”.

Meanwhile, Jeremy Hunt warned European countries must “remain vigilant” after Isis claimed responsibility for the assault, suggesting the jihadist group still maintains the organising capacity for major atrocities.

Speaking to Sky News on Sunday, the chancellor described the loss of civilian life as a “tragedy” but went on to condemn the Kremlin for “creating a smokescreen of propaganda” after it appeared to seek to link Ukraine to the attack.

Mykhaylo Podolyak, an aide to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, denied Putin’s suggestions the four shooters were heading towards Ukraine when they were detained by Russian security forces, calling the claims “absurd”.