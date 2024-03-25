Moscow attack latest: Concert hall massacre suspects charged with terrorism as death toll rises
Russian President vows anyone who ordered massacre will be ‘justly punished’ as death toll hits 137
Four of the alleged gunmen have been named and pictured for the first time as they appeared at a Moscow courthouse, where they were charged with terrorism and remanded into pre-trial custody.
Dalerdzhon Barotovich Mirzoyev, Saidakrami Murodali Rachabalizoda and Shamsidin Fariduni are among 11 people arrested after the attack which caused the deaths of 137 civilians.
Footage had emerged of the alleged four gunmen being led blindfolded into the Russian Investigative Committee’s HQ, ahead of their first court appearance.
Addressing the nation after the deadliest attack inside the country for two decades, the Russian President vowed that anyone who ordered the assault at Crocus City Hall will be “justly and inevitably punished”.
Meanwhile, Jeremy Hunt warned European countries must “remain vigilant” after Isis claimed responsibility for the assault, suggesting the jihadist group still maintains the organising capacity for major atrocities.
Speaking to Sky News on Sunday, the chancellor described the loss of civilian life as a “tragedy” but went on to condemn the Kremlin for “creating a smokescreen of propaganda” after it appeared to seek to link Ukraine to the attack.
Mykhaylo Podolyak, an aide to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, denied Putin’s suggestions the four shooters were heading towards Ukraine when they were detained by Russian security forces, calling the claims “absurd”.
How gunfire, panic and a huge blaze turned packed concert into massacre
On a Friday night in a northwestern suburb of Moscow, hundreds of music lovers were waiting in anticipation for a performance from progressive rock band Picnic.
As the clamour and noise grew louder for the artists to take to the stage at Crocus City Hall, a sprawling shopping mall and music venue, a devastating act of violence was carried out that left more than 130 people dead and dozens more injured. It is the deadliest attack in Russia since the 2004 Beslan school siege, when terrorists killed 334 people.
At around 7.40pm a white Renault car pulled up outside the 6,200-capacity concert hall. Men dressed in military fatigues exited the vehicle, burst into the foyer and started shooting. Harrowing videos posted on Russian social media showed the attackers calmly walking through the venue and shooting concert-goers at point-blank range as they attempted to flee or tried to find a place to hide.
Joe Middleton reports:
ISIS-K: What to know about the group that claims Moscow attack
ISIS-K, a regional division of ISIS, has claimed responsibility for the Moscow concert hall attack that left at least 133 people dead.
Islamic State Khorasan (ISIS-K), named after a region that included parts of Iran, Turkmenistan and Afghanistan, have garnered a reputation for brutality - including claiming responsibility for a suicide bombing at Russia’s Kabul embassy in 2022.
Putin has become central to the group’s propaganda in recent years, and appears to have firmly kept Russia as one of its main targets.
Sophie Thompson reports:
Zelensky rejects Putin’s claims that Ukraine was involved in Moscow attack
Ukrainian president, Zelensky, has released a video statement rejecting Vladimir Putin’s claims that the country had involvement in the recent Moscow concert massacre.
Despite ISIS claiming responsibility for the attack, the Kremlin still found a way to point the finger at Ukraine.
“Instead of taking care of his Russian citizens and addressing them, this duffer Putin remained silent for a day, thinking about how to link this to Ukraine”, he told followers.
“Those hundreds of thousands of Russians who are now killing on Ukrainian soil would certainly be enough to deter any terrorists.”
Sophie Thompson reports:
Russia’s soccer friendly against Paraguay put off indefinitely due to attack
The Russian Football Union said Saturday that its team’s friendly against Paraguay scheduled for Moscow on Monday has been put off indefinitely due to the terrorist attack near the capital.
At least 133 people were killed after gunmen opened fire with automatic weapons in a suburban concert hall near Moscow on Friday. The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility.
Officials said the match originally scheduled for Moscow’s VTB Arena would be played at a later date.
Read more here:
US-backed Syrian force that defeated IS warns group still poses international threat
The US-backed force that defeated the Islamic State group in Syria five years ago warned Saturday that the extremists still pose grave dangers throughout the world and called on the international community to find solutions for thousands of fighters still held in its jails.
The statement by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces to mark the fifth anniversary since IS lost the last sliver of its self-declared caliphate came hours after the group claimed responsibility for Friday’s attack in Moscow that left 133 people dead.
On March 23, 2019, SDF fighters captured the eastern Syrian village of Baghouz marking the end of the extremist group’s caliphate that was carved out of large parts of Syria and Iraq. During its rule, IS brutalized millions of people and attracted thousands of men and women from around the world to join it ranks.
Bassem Mroue reports:
US embassy in Russia warned Americans about imminent attack weeks ago
The US embassy had warned Americans that “extremists” had imminent plans for an attack in Moscow weeks ahead of the deadly strike on concertgoers by Islamic State militants on Friday that resulted in the deaths of 93 people.
In the deadliest attack in Russia since the 2004 Beslan school siege, gunmen sprayed civilians with bullets just before Soviet-era rock group “Picnic” was to perform to a full house at the 6,200-seat the Crocus City Hall just west of the capital.
The US embassy on 7 March repeatedly urged all American citizens to leave Russia immediately, giving no further details about the nature of the threat, but said people should avoid concerts and crowds and be aware of their surroundings.
Rituparna Chatterjee reports:
Russia's Foreign Ministry says Spanish reporter denied a visa was invited to stay
Russia‘s Foreign Ministry says it issued the necessary documents for a Spanish journalist to stay in the country although the reporter claims he was forced to leave because his visa was not renewed.
Xavier Colas of the newspaper El Mundo is the latest foreign journalist to have left Russia after visas were not continued. The cases come amid a crackdown on media that has intensified since Russia sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022.
Colas said he was forced to leave Russia on Wednesday, a day after authorities refused to renew the visa.
Read more here:
Russia charges suspects with acts of terrorism
Moscow’s Basmanny district court has charged four suspects with acts of terrorism in connection with the attack, naming them as Dalerdzhon Mirzoyev, Saidakrami Rachabalizoda, Shamsidin Fariduni, and Muhammadsobir Fayzov, according to Moscow courts’ official Telegram channel.
It said the men, identified by Russian media as all being citizens of the ex-Soviet republic of Tajikistan living in Russia, would be remanded in pre-trial custody until May 22. Three of the four had pleaded guilty to all charges, it said.
After unverified and brutal videos of the suspects’ interrogations circulated on social media, courtroom images published by Russian media showed one suspect was brought in on a wheelchair apparently missing an eye, another had a bandage where his right ear should be, another had a black eye and a ripped plastic bag around his neck, and a fourth suspect with a swollen face seemed disoriented and struggling to keep his eyes open.
Putin vows revenge as Moscow reels from huge terror attack
Vladimir Putin has vowed revenge after Moscow was hit by a devastating terror attack, promising that anyone involved in the assault will be “justly and inevitably punished”.
However, his claims that the terrorists, who opened fire at a concert hall and killed at least 133 people, had been heading towards Ukraine have been dismissed as “absurd”.
The extremist group Isis have claimed responsibility for the attack, which occurred on Friday evening at Crocus City Hall when a group of gunmen opened fire with automatic weapons.
Holly Evans reports:
France raises its security readiness to highest level after attack in Russia
France’s government increased its security alert posture to the highest level Sunday after the deadly attack at a Russian concert hall and the Islamic State’s claim of responsibility.
French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal announced the decision in a post on X, saying authorities were “taking into account the Islamic State’s claim of responsibility for the (Moscow) attack and the threats weighing on our country.”
The announcement came after Presiden t Emmanuel Macron held an emergency security meeting prompted by Friday’s attack in a Moscow suburb that killed more than 130 people. The attack was claimed by an affiliate of the Islamic State group.
France has repeatedly been hit by deadly Islamic State attacks, including the Bataclan theater massacre in 2015 in which extremists opened fire on concert-goers and held hostages for hours. French troops have also fought against Islamic extremists in the Middle East and Africa.
