Moscow attack live updates: Concert hall death toll reaches 115 as massacre suspects ‘detained after car chase’
Russian president Vladimir Putin told four shooters directly involved in attack at Crocus City Hall detained
Four people suspected of storming a concert hall and carrying out a deadly attack have been detained, including two following a car chase, according to Russian lawmaker Alexander Khinshtein.
The two fled in a Renault car and were caught in Russia’s Bryansk region, around 210 miles southwest of Moscow. Other suspects fled into a nearby forest and were also arrested.
Mr Khinshtein said a pistol, a magazine for an assault rifle, and passports from Tajikistan were found in the car.
According to Russian state news agency Tass, Russian president Vladimir Putin has been told that 11 people in total have been detained, including the four directly involved in the attack.
At least 115 people were killed in the attack, including three children, Russian authorities said Saturday.
Russia’s Federal Security Service said “all possible measures are being taken to provide assistance to those affected” by the shooting.
ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack, the deadliest in Russia since the Beslan school siege in 2004.
What do we know about Crocus City Hall?
Crocus City Hall is sprawling music venue and shopping mall on the fringes of Moscow, in the north-western suburb of Krasnogorsk.
The venue has a capacity for 6,000 and people inside the venue were reportedly preparing for a concert by progressive rock band Picnic.
Artists such as Eric Clapton and Joe Cocker have also played at the concert hall.
The venue itself is part of a larger block which has restaurants, hotels and other attractions.
UK foreign secretary: 'Nothing can ever justify such horrific violence’
Lord David Cameron, the UK’s foreign secretary, has condemned the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall.
Posting on X, formerly Twitter, Lord Cameron offered his “heartfelt condolences” to the families of victims.
Pictured: Rescuers work inside the Crocus City Hall, a day after the attack
BREAKING: Death toll rises to 115
The death toll from an attack near Moscow on Friday evening has risen to 115 people, Russia‘s Investigative Committee said on Saturday.
Russia has arrested 11 people including four suspected gunmen in connection with the shooting rampage in a concert hall near Moscow, the Kremlin said on Saturday.
Russians rush to donate blood after terror attack
Hundreds of people stood in line Saturday morning to donate blood and plasma, Russia’s health ministry said.
There were long queues outside the Blood Centre of the Federal Medical and Biological Agency, in Moscow.
Putin and Lukashenko ready to cooperate in fight against terrorism
Russian president Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko confirmed their readiness to work together in the fight against terrorism in a phone call, the TASS news agency quoted the Kremlin as saying on Saturday.
Russia has arrested 11 people including four suspected gunmen in connection with a shooting rampage that killed 93 people in a concert hall near Moscow, the Kremlin said on Saturday.
Death toll rises to 93, 11 suspects detained
Eleven people have been detained after gunmen stormed a concert hall in Moscow and opened fire on the crowd, the head of Russia‘s Federal Security Service told President Vladimir Putin on Saturday, according to Russian state news agency Tass.
At least 93 people were killed in the attack, including three children, Russian authorities said Saturday.
Four of the eleven people detained are suspected of carrying out the deadly assault. Two of them were caught following a car chase, according to Russian lawmaker Alexander Khinshtein.
The two fled in a Renault car and were caught in Russia’s Bryansk region, around 210 miles southwest of Moscow. Other suspects fled into a nearby forest and were also arrested.
Mr Khinshtein said a pistol, a magazine for an assault rifle, and passports from Tajikistan were found in the car.
Two suspects detained after deadly Moscow shooting
Two people suspected of carrying out a deadly attack near Moscow on Friday have been detained in Russia‘s Bryansk region following a car chase, lawmaker Alexander Khinshtein said on Telegram on Saturday.
Other suspects fled into a nearby forest on foot, Khinshtein said.
Camouflage-clad gunmen opened fire with automatic weapons at concertgoers near Moscow on Friday, killing at least 60 people and injuring 145 in an attack claimed by ISIS.
Morning after deadly Moscow concert hall attack shows Russia grieving
Gunmen who opened fire at a Moscow concert hall killed more than 60 people and wounded over 100 while sparking an inferno, authorities said on March 23, 2024, with the Islamic State group clai ming responsibility.
Ukraine says it shot down 31 Russian drones during overnight strike
Ukrainian forces shot down at least 31 of 34 attack drones launched overnight by Russia, Kyiv’s air force said.
The Iranian-made drones were downed over parts of central, southern and southeastern Ukraine, the military said.
