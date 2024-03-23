✕ Close Police respond to reports of mass shooting at Moscow concert hall

Four people suspected of storming a concert hall and carrying out a deadly attack have been detained, including two following a car chase, according to Russian lawmaker Alexander Khinshtein.

The two fled in a Renault car and were caught in Russia’s Bryansk region, around 210 miles southwest of Moscow. Other suspects fled into a nearby forest and were also arrested.

Mr Khinshtein said a pistol, a magazine for an assault rifle, and passports from Tajikistan were found in the car.

According to Russian state news agency Tass, Russian president Vladimir Putin has been told that 11 people in total have been detained, including the four directly involved in the attack.

At least 115 people were killed in the attack, including three children, Russian authorities said Saturday.

Russia’s Federal Security Service said “all possible measures are being taken to provide assistance to those affected” by the shooting.

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack, the deadliest in Russia since the Beslan school siege in 2004.