War is returning to Russia, Zelensky warns, as Moscow rocked by drone attacks

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

War is returning to Russia, Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky has warned, after early-morning drone attacks rocked Moscow.

Although Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for Sunday’s attempted strikes, Mr Zelensky said such attacks were an "inevitable, natural, and absolutely fair process" of the war between the nations.

Earlier on Sunday, Russia blamed Ukraine for what it called an “attempted terrorist attack by the Kyiv regime” and said three drones had targeted the capital.

Its defence ministry said two buildings were damaged in the Moskva-Citi business district after being brought down using radio-electronic equipment, while another was shot down over the Odintsovo area. One of the residential buildings damaged was home to three government ministries, local media reported.

Vnukovo airport on the southern outskirts of the capital was forced to temporarily close due to the attacks, according to Russia’s state news agency. Nobody was hurt, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

It is the fourth attempt at a strike on the capital region this month and the third this week, fuelling concerns about Moscow’s vulnerability to attacks as Russia’s war in Ukraine drags on into its 18th month.

President Vladimir Putin was briefed on the attempted attacks, his spokesperson said. He was in his home town of St Petersburg for meetings with African leaders and a naval celebration at the time.

A view of the damage caused by one of the drones in Sunday morning’s attack (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

“On the morning of 30th July, an attempted terrorist attack by the Kyiv regime using unmanned aerial vehicles against targets in the city of Moscow was foiled,” Russia’s defence ministry said in a statement.

A Ukrainian air force spokesman did not claim responsibility for the attacks but said the Russian people were seeing the consequences of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“All of the people who think the war ‘doesn’t concern them’ – it’s already touching them,” spokesperson Yurii Ihnat told journalists.

“There’s already a certain mood in Russia: that something is flying in, and loudly,” he said. “There’s no discussion of peace or calm in the Russian interior any more. They got what they wanted.”

Mr Ihnat also referenced an attempted drone attack in Crimea early on Sunday – the Ukrainian territory occupied and illegally annexed by Russia in 2014.

At least two buildings were damaged in the early-morning attacks on the capital (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Russia’s defence ministry said it had shot down 16 Ukrainian drones and neutralised eight others through electronic jamming. No injuries or damage were reported.

Mr Zelensky has vowed to take back all land Russian forces have occupied, including Crimea, and his efforts have been strengthened by the receipt and deployment of increasingly advanced Western weapons.

It comes after a ramping up of Ukraine’s counter-offensive in recent weeks, with the head of Ukraine’s intelligence directorate telling Ukrainian news site TSN on Saturday that Kyiv’s forces were set to enter Crimea “soon”.

In Ukraine, the air force claimed it had destroyed four Russian drones above the Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

Meanwhile, a Russian missile strike late on Saturday killed two people and wounded 20 in the city of Sumy in north-east Ukraine.

Ukrainian Interior Ministry said a four-storey college building was hit, with local authorities saying accommodation and teaching buildings were damaged in the blast and fire that followed.