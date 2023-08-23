Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin ‘killed’ as 10 people die in plane crash

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ten people have killed in a plane crash near Moscow, with Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin among those reportedly on the passenger list.

The private jet came down in Russia’s Tver region, TASS news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the emergencies ministry. The Embraer aircraft, en route from Moscow to St Petersburg, was carrying seven passengers and three crew, TASS said.

Unconfirmed media reports said the jet belonged to Prigozhin, but it was not immediately clear if he had boarded the flight.

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin (Prigozhin Press Service)

Prigozhin, whose private military force Wagner fought alongside Russia’s regular army in Ukraine, mounted a short-lived armed mutiny against Russia’s military leadership in late June.

The Kremlin said he would be exiled to Belarus, and his fighters would either retire, follow him there, or join the Russian military.

Who is Yevgeny Prigozhin?

Once a low-profile businessman who profitted from having Russian president Vladimir Putin as a powerful patron, Yevgeny Prigozhin has moved into the global spotlight since the onset of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Now the owner of the Kremlin-allied Wagner Group, the mercenary force seen fighting some of the Russian military’s toughest battles in Ukraine, most notably the drawn-out pursuit of Bakhmut, the 62-year-old earlier this summer stepped into his most dangerous role yet: preaching open rebellion against his country’s military leadership.

On Friday 23 June, Mr Prigozhin finally escalated what had been months of scathing criticism of Russia’s conduct of the war when he called for an armed uprising to oust Russia’s defence minister

