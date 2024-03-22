Ukraine-Russia war live: Shootings and fire at concert hall in Moscow, Russian state-backed media report
State-backed media reports multiple deaths following the incident at Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk.
Russian media outlets are reporting that a shooting has taken place at a concert hall on the outskirts of Moscow.
Several state-backed media outlets report that there have been multiple deaths following the incident at Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk.
Reports say that there was also a fire in the building.
Photographs appear to show huge plumes of smoke rising from the building, with reports saying there was a fire inside.
"Unknown people opened fire at the Crocus City Hall. The evacuation of people is ongoing," emergency services told TASS news agency.
Armed gunmen dressed in camoflauge stormed building and opened fire - Russia media
Several gunmen burst into a big concert hall on the edge of Moscow and sprayed visitors with automatic gunfire, injuring an unspecified number of people and starting a massive blaze in an apparent terror attack, Russian media reports.
It comes days after president Vladimir Putin cemented his grip on the country in a highly orchestrated electoral landslide.
There were no immediate claims of responsibility for the raid, the worst terror attack in Russia in two decades that came as the fighting in Ukraine dragged into a third year.
Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin described the attack as a "huge tragedy".
Moscow cancels all major events over weekend after shooting incident - mayor
All large-scale sporting, cultural and other public events will be cancelled in Moscow this weekend after a shooting incident, Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Friday.
The shooting happened at the Crocus City Hall concert venue near Moscow on Friday night.
Blasts were heard from the building which is engulfed in flames.
The EU could use billions in profits from frozen Russian assets to arm Ukraine. Kyiv needs them to act fast
Soldiers on the frontline have made clear to Askold Krushelnycky that shortages of ammunition are costing lives now – and they call on Western allies to move quickly and help them keep Russia’s forces at bay
Profits on Russian frozen assets could arm Ukraine. Kyiv needs it to happen now
Soldiers on the frontline have made clear to Askold Krushelnycky that shortages of ammunition are costing lives now – and they call on Western allies to move quickly and help them keep Russia's forces at bay
Multiple casualties and blast reported at shooting in concert hall near Moscow
Multiple people have been killed and many more wounded after several gunman opened fire at a concert hall near to Moscow.
The state Tassnews agency reported that the shooting occurred at the Crocus City Hall, a huge concert hall on the western edge of the Russian capital.
Several other Russian media outlets reported the shooting and said that the mall was on fire. Video circulated on social media appeared to confirm the reports.
Moscow hits vast dam as it launches more than 150 missiles and drones against Ukraine’s energy facilities
Russia has launched its largest attack on Ukrainian energy infrastructure since the war began, Kyiv has said – firing more than 150 missiles and drones, hitting a vast dam over the Dnipro river and killing at least five people.
Dozens of energy facilities across the country were hit in the attacks, plunging more than a million Ukrainian civilians across seven regions into blackouts, as Poland, Romania and Slovakia rushed to supply emergency power.
“The world sees the targets of Russian terrorists as clearly as possible: power plants and energy supply lines, a hydroelectric dam, ordinary residential buildings, even a trolleybus,” wrote Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the Telegram messenger site. “Russia is at war against the ordinary life of people.”
Russia stages biggest air strikes of war in attack on Ukraine’s energy facilities
It comes as the Kremlin finally admits for the first time that its invasion of Ukraine is a war
Shooting and blast reported at concert hall near Moscow - agencies
A shooting incident occurred in the Crocus City Hall concert venue near Moscow, Russian news agency reported on Friday citing emergency services.
According to RIA news agency, at least three people in camouflage opened fire, and some people were wounded.
Footage purporting to show the aftermath of the shooting suggests there are multiple wounded or possibly killed.
TASS news agency reported a blast and a fire in the building where the shooting took place.
Former Ukrainian officer dismisses Kremlin ‘revenge attack’ comments as backwards
A former Ukrainian officer of an anti-missile unit has dismissed the Russian defence ministry’s comments that the large-scale assault on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure on Friday was comparable to their attacks on oil referines.
He was referring to comments made by the Kremlin ministry that their sweeping attacks were “revenge” for Ukrainian attacks on oil refiners across western Russia. There have been nine such attacks this year.
“Oil is the main export of the Russian economy, so it’s logical for us to attack the refineries,” said Andriy Kramarov.
“It is very bad that there are discussions suggesting today’s Russian strikes on us are equal to our strikes on their refineries.
“They don’t even have any people that struggle from these attacks. We have a lot of civilians killed. They are not the same.
“The idea that the attacks cause casualties of war on both sides is wrong. Today’s attack was another terrorist attack from Russia. We are just trying to strike their economy without any civilian casualties.”
Scale of Russian attacks shows Kremlin was ‘well-informed’ of Ukraine’s defences, says government advisor
Russia’s large-scale overnight attacks against Ukraine’s energy facilities suggest “extensive preparation” over months, an advisor to the Ukrainian government has told The Independent.
Oleksandr Kharchenko, Director of the Energy Industry Research Center in Kyiv and an advisor to the Ukrainian government on the energy sector, said the attacks showed Russian forces were “well-informed” about Kyiv’s defences and the locations of vital energy facilities across the country.
“It was the most significant and well-planned attack on the energy sector since the onset of the war, targeting dozens of energy facilities – nearly all generation capacities except for nuclear, along with key substations,” he said.
“The operation's scale indicated extensive preparation time. The attackers – as inferred from the assault's blueprint – had been accumulating missiles and drones, analysing previous year's attacks, gathering information on the current state of the energy system, and the level of protection that had been built up.
“It's a solid assumption that the planning of this operation involved not only military personnel but also intelligence services and Russian energy specialists. Given the nature of the attack, they were well-informed about our defences and attempted to bypass them. Strategic planning was undoubtedly conducted by energy experts, considering the specific targets they aimed to hit.
“The consequences would have been dire had the attack occurred in winter, under sub-zero temperatures. However, the actual damage was far less, thanks to anti-aircraft defences and physical protection measures, preserving much of the valuable equipment.
“Russia's goal was a blackout. That goal remains unachieved, with the system standing resilient, maintaining its control. We are receiving emergency electricity support from EU countries, further bolstering our defences.”
Ukraine to drop Russia business blacklist after backlash
Ukraine will scrap its “sponsors of war” blacklist, the centrepiece of its campaign to pressure companies doing business in Russia, on Friday, after a backlash from countries from to Austria to China, two people familiar with the matter said.
The end of the blacklist, which has embarrassed around 50 major companies identified as operating in Russia and indirectly helping the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine, represents a climbdown by Kyiv as it seeks to maintain fragile international support.
Critics say the name-and-shame campaign was brash and subjective, while backers say it laid bare how industry stayed loyal to Moscow.
The people said Ukraine would scrap not only the list, but also a related website that gives detailed information about individuals under Western sanctions, companies and the origin of Russian weapons parts.
B4Ukraine, a coalition of civil society groups, said the demise of the list was disappointing, and that most governments had done little to pressure companies to cut ties to Russia.
Karin Doppelbauer, an Austrian lawmaker with the liberal Neos party, criticised the government in Vienna for exerting pressure over the blacklist.
“The government has to understand that any cosy relationship with Putin is over,” she said.
Soldier relives time as a prisoner tortured by Russia in our exclusive event
A Briton, tortured by Russia while a prisoner of war (POW), called for immediate help from the US to save Ukraine during the latest virtual event from The Independent.
Shaun Pinner, a veteran of numerous tours with the British army, recounted his time being held in occupied Donetsk after being forced to surrender in Mariupol in 2022.
“Nothing can train you for the pain” said Mr Pinner, who had undergone special training for such an eventuality during his time in the UK forces.
