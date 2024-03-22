✕ Close Putin Attends Concert In Moscow On Anniversary Of Crimea’s Annexation

Russian media outlets are reporting that a shooting has taken place at a concert hall on the outskirts of Moscow.

Several state-backed media outlets report that there have been multiple deaths following the incident at Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk.

Reports say that there was also a fire in the building.

Photographs appear to show huge plumes of smoke rising from the building, with reports saying there was a fire inside.

"Unknown people opened fire at the Crocus City Hall. The evacuation of people is ongoing," emergency services told TASS news agency.