Moscow concert hall attack latest: Suspects ‘detained after car chase’ over massacre that killed at least 93
Russian president Vladimir Putin told four shooters directly involved in attack at Crocus City Hall detained
Four people suspected of storming a concert hall and carrying out a deadly attack have been detained, including two following a car chase, according to Russian lawmaker Alexander Khinshtein.
The two fled in a Renault car and were caught in Russia’s Bryansk region, around 210 miles southwest of Moscow. Other suspects fled into a nearby forest and were also arrested.
Mr Khinshtein said a pistol, a magazine for an assault rifle, and passports from Tajikistan were found in the car.
According to Russian state news agency Tass, Russian president Vladimir Putin has been told that 11 people in total have been detained, including the four directly involved in the attack.
At least 93 people were killed in the attack, including three children, Russian authorities said Saturday.
Russia’s Federal Security Service said “all possible measures are being taken to provide assistance to those affected” by the shooting.
Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack, the deadliest in Russia since the Beslan school siege in 2004.
Putin and Lukashenko ready to cooperate in fight against terrorism
Russian president Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko confirmed their readiness to work together in the fight against terrorism in a phone call, the TASS news agency quoted the Kremlin as saying on Saturday.
Russia has arrested 11 people including four suspected gunmen in connection with a shooting rampage that killed 93 people in a concert hall near Moscow, the Kremlin said on Saturday.
Death toll rises to 93, 11 suspects detained
Eleven people have been detained after gunmen stormed a concert hall in Moscow and opened fire on the crowd, the head of Russia‘s Federal Security Service told President Vladimir Putin on Saturday, according to Russian state news agency Tass.
Morning after deadly Moscow concert hall attack shows Russia grieving
Ukraine says it shot down 31 Russian drones during overnight strike
Ukrainian forces shot down at least 31 of 34 attack drones launched overnight by Russia, Kyiv’s air force said.
The Iranian-made drones were downed over parts of central, southern and southeastern Ukraine, the military said.
Chinese president Xi expresses support for Russia’s Putin
Chinese president Xi Jinping has sent condolences to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin after a deadly shooting at a concert hall near Moscow, saying China opposes all forms of terrorism and strongly condemns terrorist attacks.
China firmly supports the Russian government’s efforts to maintain national security and stability, Mr Xi said today, reported CCTV state television.
Mr Putin was being updated by security chiefs about the situation, including from Alexander Bortnikov, the head of the Federal Security Service (FSB), the Kremlin said.
Russian investigators published pictures of a Kalashnikov automatic weapon, vests with multiple spare magazines and bags of spent bullet casings.
Three children among victims of concert attack near Moscow
Three children were among those killed in an attack on a concert near Moscow on Friday, the Russian state news agency RIA said, citing the regional healthcare ministry.
United Nations, White House condemn IS attack in Moscow
The United Nations Security Council condemned the terrorist attack in Moscow that took place yesterday and killed more than 60 people.
“The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the heinous and cowardly terrorist attack at a concert hall in Krasnogorsk, Moscow Region, the Russian Federation, on 22 March 2024,” it said in a statement.
“The members of the Security Council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice,” the UNSC said.
White House national security communications spokesperson John Kirby said the US is trying to get more information on the shooting and directed the reporters to speak to the Russian officials on the incident.
“The images are just horrible and just hard to watch, and our thoughts obviously are going to be with the victims of this terrible, terrible shooting attack,” he said.
US embassy in Russia warned Americans about imminent attack by ‘extremists’ weeks ago
The US embassy had warned Americans that “extremists” had imminent plans for an attack in Moscow weeks ahead of the deadly strike on concertgoers by Islamic State militants on Friday that resulted in the deaths of at least 60 people.
The US embassy on 7 March repeatedly urged all American citizens to leave Russia immediately, giving no further details about the nature of the threat, but said people should avoid concerts and crowds and be aware of their surroundings.
Ukraine says it has ‘nothing to do with’ Moscow concert attack
Ukrainian presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak has sternly denied any role of Kyiv in the latest attack in Moscow, which has killed more than 60 people.
“Let’s be straight about this: Ukraine had absolutely nothing to do with these events,” the close aide of Volodymyr Zelensky said.
He added: “We have a full-scale, all-out war with the Russian regular army and with the Russian Federation as a country. And regardless of everything, everything will be decided on the battlefield.”
