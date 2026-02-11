The Latest: Bondi will face questions before Congress over Epstein files

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Attorney General Pam Bondi will face questions from lawmakers Wednesday over the Justice Department’s handling of files related to Jeffrey Epstein that have exposed sensitive private information about victims despite redaction efforts.

Bondi is confronting a new wave of criticism stemming from the political saga that has dogged her term after the release of millions of additional Epstein disclosures that victims have slammed as sloppy and incomplete.

It will be the first time the attorney general appears before Congress since a tumultuous hearing in October in which she repeatedly deflected questions and countered Democrats’ criticism of her actions with her own political attacks.

The hearing comes days after some lawmakers visited a Justice Department office to look through unredacted versions of the files. As part of an arrangement with the Justice Department, lawmakers were given access to the over 3 million released files in a reading room with four computers and were allowed to take handwritten notes.

Here's the latest:

Trump administration official says El Paso airspace closure was tied to Mexican cartel drones

The Federal Aviation Administration reopened the airspace around El Paso International Airport in Texas on Wednesday morning, just hours after it announced a 10-day closure that would have grounded all flights to and from the airport.

The FAA said in a social media post that it has lifted the temporary closure of the airspace over El Paso, saying there was no threat to commercial aviation and that all flights will resume.

A Trump administration official told The Associated Press that the airspace over El Paso was closed after Mexican cartel drones breached the airspace, but that the Defense Department took action to disable the drones.

Both the Federal Aviation Administration and the Defense Department have determined there is no threat to commercial travel, said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss a national security issue.

The official did not say how many drones were involved or what specifically was done to disable them.

— Darlene Superville

NATO launches Arctic Sentry military effort as it seeks to move on from Greenland dispute

NATO on Wednesday launched a new military effort dubbed Arctic Sentry aimed at improving security in the High North, a month after President Trump ramped up tensions within the alliance over his threats to annex Greenland.

Initially, Arctic Sentry will be the NATO label for national military exercises in the region, such as Denmark’s Arctic Endurance — which angered Trump so much that he threatened to slap tariffs on allies taking part — and Norway’s Cold Response drills. Arctic Sentry doesn’t involve the permanent or even long-term deployment of troops to the region under a NATO banner.

NATO’s role in this series of military activities, which will be coordinated through its U.S. headquarters in Norfolk, Virginia, is aimed at countering Russian and Chinese influence in the High North, which includes Greenland.

NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe — U.S. Air Force Gen. Alexus Grynkewich — said that “Arctic Sentry underscores the alliance’s commitment to safeguard its members and maintain stability in one of the world’s most strategically significant and environmentally challenging areas.”

GOP Sen. Thom Tillis rebuffs effort to indict six Democratic lawmakers

The North Carolina senator said the justice system is “the gold standard of the world” and that “thankfully” a grand jury in Washington declined Tuesday to indict six Democratic lawmakers over a video urging U.S. military members to resist “illegal orders.”

“A jury saw the attempted indictments for what they really were,” Tillis wrote on social media. “Political lawfare is not normal, not acceptable, and needs to stop.”

The retiring senator has grown increasingly critical of the Trump administration since announcing he won’t run for reelection this year.

Jeffries praises grand jury declining to indict Democratic lawmakers

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries says “justice prevailed” in response to a grand jury in Washington refusing to indict Democratic lawmakers in connection with a video in which they urged U.S. military members to resist illegal orders.

Jeffries called the six lawmakers who participated in the video patriotic Americans and said the grand jury upheld and honored the Constitution.

“The attempt to indict Members of Congress for exercising their constitutionally-protected First Amendment rights is another shameful example of the cancerous rot that engulfs the Trump administration,” Jeffries said in a Wednesday morning statement.

Jeffries also said President Trump and “corrupt political hacks at the Department of Justice will not silence or intimidate us.”

Russia says it will stick to New START’s nuclear arms limits as long as the US does

Moscow will observe the limits of the last nuclear arms pact with the United States that expired last week as long as it sees that Washington is doing the same, Russia’s top diplomat said Wednesday.

The New START treaty expired Feb. 5, leaving no restrictions on the two largest atomic arsenals for the first time in more than a half-century and fueling fears of an unconstrained nuclear arms race.

Russian President Vladimir Putin last year declared his readiness to stick to the treaty’s limits for another year if Washington followed suit, but U.S. President Donald Trump has argued that he wants China to be a part of a new pact — something Beijing has rejected.

The Vances visit the Alley of Martyrs in Azerbaijan

Vice President JD Vance and second lady Usha Vance on Wednesday visited the Alley of Martyrs, a national cemetery located near the Caspian Sea in Baku as he wrapped up a trip abroad with a final stop in Azerbaijan.

The Vances were joined by Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Elnur Mammadov.

The memorial commemorates those who died during Azerbaijan’s breakaway from the Soviet Union and during ongoing territorial disputes with Armenia.

The Vances walked past a row of black slate markers and then stood before a wreath of red and white flowers in front of an eternal flame at the memorial. They then moved toward a wall and gazed out at the foggy Caspian Sea.

A day earlier in Armenia, Vance made a similar visit when he stopped at the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan.

House GOP leaders failed to block an upcoming vote on Trump’s tariffs

House Speaker Mike Johnson could be seen talking late into the night with hold-out GOP lawmakers as he tried to prevent a vote ahead on the Trump administration’s tariffs on foreign goods from Canada, Mexico and other countries.

Several Republicans had joined with Democrats to push forward with the tariff vote, denying Johnson his slim majority hold on the chamber.

As GOP leaders worked the room, it still wasn’t enough. The tally on the procedural step failed, 214-217, meaning a vote to disapprove of the Trump administration’s tariff plan is expected as soon as Wednesday.

Netanyahu met with Witkoff and Kushner ahead of his expected White House meeting

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in Washington on Wednesday evening, Netanyahu’s office said. The meeting took place immediately after Netanyahu arrived in the U.S. for a last-minute visit with President Donald Trump. The Israeli leader has urged him to expand the negotiations with Iran to include a number of issues that concern Israel, including Iran’s ballistic missiles program and its support for militant proxies in the region, including Hamas and Hezbollah.

Netanyahu’s office said they discussed regional issues, and Witkoff and Kushner gave Netanyahu an update on the first round of talks held with Iran last Friday in Oman. A few dozen protesters waved Palestinian flags and blew horns as Netanyahu’s motorcade arrived at Blair House, the president’s official guest residence on Pennsylvania Avenue across from the White House.