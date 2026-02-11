Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

NATO has launched a new military effort in Greenland, dubbed Arctic Sentry, that aims to improve security in the High North.

The mission comes a month after U.S. President Donald Trump ramped up tensions within the alliance over his threats to annex Greenland.

Initially, Arctic Sentry will be the NATO label for national military exercises in the region, such as Denmark’s Arctic Endurance — which angered Trump so much that he threatened to slap tariffs on allies taking part — and Norway’s Cold Response drills.

Arctic Sentry does not involve the permanent or even long-term deployment of troops to the region under a NATO banner.

NATO’s role in this series of military activities, which will be coordinated through its U.S. headquarters in Norfolk, Virginia, is aimed at countering Russian and Chinese influence in the High North, which includes Greenland.

“Arctic Sentry underscores the alliance’s commitment to safeguard its members and maintain stability in one of the world’s most strategically significant and environmentally challenging areas,” said U.S. Air Force Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe.

“It will leverage NATO’s strength to protect our territory and ensure the Arctic and High North remains secure,” he continued.

As part of the effort, the United Kingdom has announced that the number of British troops deployed to Norway will double over three years from 1,000 to 2,000. Some will be involved in Exercise Lion Protector, already planned for September.

Details are sketchy, but other NATO activities will be added to Arctic Sentry once broader security needs are assessed and as the national military exercises end.

France and Germany have said they will take part but have not said how many troops would be involved.

Arctic security has been on NATO’s agenda in recent years — seven allies lie in the region, along with Russia — but pressure to act accelerated as Trump’s determination to “get” Greenland fueled tensions among the allies.

NATO’s primary role is to defend the territory of its 32 member states. The specter of the alliance’s most powerful country threatening to annex part of another ally, Denmark, has deeply shaken the rest of the alliance. Greenland is a semiautonomous territory in the Danish realm.

European allies hope that Arctic Sentry and ongoing talks between the Trump administration, Denmark and Greenland will allow NATO to move on from the dispute and focus on Europe's real security priority, Russia's war on Ukraine.