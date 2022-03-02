Navalny calls for Russians to fight against ‘war unleashed by our insane czar’ Putin
Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has called on Russians to fight against the “aggressive war” in Ukraine – branding Vladimir Putin an “obviously insane czar”.
The prominent Kremlin critic urged people to stage daily protests against Moscow’s military campaign.
“I call on everyone to take to the streets and fight for peace,” his spokesperson wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.
Navalny’s account tweeted: “We - Russia - want to be a nation of peace. Alas, few people would call us that now.
“Let’s at least not become a nation of frightened silent people. Of cowards who pretend not to notice the aggressive war against Ukraine unleashed by our obviously insane czar.”
Navalny has called for people to protest against the war every day at 7pm and on weekends at 2pm, his spokesperson said.
His movement previously called for a campaign of civil disobedience against Russia’s invasion of its neighbour.
Navalny, Putin’s most prominent opponent, was almost killed in a nerve agent attack last year. Russia has denied carrying out such an attack.
He was jailed after returning to Russia from Germany following his recovery.
Since then, authorities have clamped down even more tightly on his movement, and key figures have fled into exile after being designated by the authorities as “foreign agents”
More follows...
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies