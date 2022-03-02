Navalny calls for Russians to fight against ‘war unleashed by our insane czar’ Putin

Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has called on Russians to fight against the “aggressive war” in Ukraine – branding Vladimir Putin an “obviously insane czar”.

The prominent Kremlin critic urged people to stage daily protests against Moscow’s military campaign.

“I call on everyone to take to the streets and fight for peace,” his spokesperson wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

Navalny’s account tweeted: “We - Russia - want to be a nation of peace. Alas, few people would call us that now.

“Let’s at least not become a nation of frightened silent people. Of cowards who pretend not to notice the aggressive war against Ukraine unleashed by our obviously insane czar.”

Navalny has called for people to protest against the war every day at 7pm and on weekends at 2pm, his spokesperson said.

His movement previously called for a campaign of civil disobedience against Russia’s invasion of its neighbour.

Navalny, Putin’s most prominent opponent, was almost killed in a nerve agent attack last year. Russia has denied carrying out such an attack.

He was jailed after returning to Russia from Germany following his recovery.

Since then, authorities have clamped down even more tightly on his movement, and key figures have fled into exile after being designated by the authorities as “foreign agents”

