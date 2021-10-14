✕ Close Several dead in Kongsberg after man shoots people with bow and arrows near Oslo

Multiple people have been killed and others injured by a man who attacked them with a bow and arrows in the Norwegian town of Kongsberg, police say.

The suspect was apprehended after the attack on Wednesday night in the town, which is 50 miles south-west of the country’s capital, Oslo.

“The man has been apprehended … from the information we now have, this person carried out these actions alone,” said police chief, Øyvind Aas.

“Several people have been injured and several are dead.”

He added that there were “several crime scenes” but did not confirm the exact number of people killed or injured in the attack in the town of 28,000 residents.

Norway’s minister of justice and public security, Monica Maeland, has received updates on the attacks and was closely monitoring the situation, the ministry said.