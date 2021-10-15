Norway bow and arrow attack - latest: Suspect to face court hearing after admitting killing five people
The suspect in a bow-and-arrow attack in Norway which left five people dead faces a custody hearing on Friday.
Four women and one man aged between 50 and 70 died during the deadly rampage in the town of Kongsberg on Wednesday. Three other people, including a police officer, were injured by the assailant.
Espen Andersen Braathen, 37, who was detained by police 35 minutes after he started the attack, has confessed to the killings. He is a convert to Islam and is thought to have been radicalised, according to Norwegian police.
On Friday, a Norwegian court will determine how long he can be initially held in detention. Andersen Braathen will not appear in person.
Earlier this week, Norway’s security service said the incident "appears to be an act of terror”, but did not give any further details.
The suspect was handed over to medical authorities on Thursday and will be assessed by experts to determine whether he was sane when he carried out the killings.
The attack’s death toll is the worst in the country since 2011, when far-right extremist Anders Behring Breivik murdered 77 people at a youth camp.
Suspect named in terror attack
The suspect in the deadly bow-and-arrow attack in Norway on Wednesday was named yesterday as 37-year-old Muslim convert Espen Andersen Braathen.
“There earlier had been worries of the man having been radicalised,” police chief Ole B Saeverud told a press conference on Thursday.
Here’s what we know about Andersen Braathen:
Good morning, and welcome to our coverage on the deadly bow-and-arrow attack in Norway earlier this week.
