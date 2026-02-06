Norway’s former prime minister investigated over alleged links to Epstein

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Norwegian authorities have launched a major corruption probe after the latest batch of Epstein files revealed links to the country's former Prime Minister Thorbjørn Jagland.

Norway’s economic crime unit, Økokrim, said on Thursday it is investigating Mr Jagland, 75, for “aggravated corruption” after reviewing the tranche of documents published by the US Department of Justice last week.

The files include communications between Mr Jagland and the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein over several years, including emails suggesting Mr Jagland stayed at Epstein’s home during a period when he held some of Europe’s most influential diplomatic posts.

Mr Jagland served as Norway’s prime minister from 1996 to 1997, led the Council of Europe from 2009 to 2019, and chaired the Nobel Committee from 2009 to 2015.

Police said they have already asked Norway’s foreign ministry to lift Mr Jagland’s diplomatic immunity, which he retains from his time as secretary general of the Council of Europe.

“We consider there are reasonable grounds for investigation,” said Økokrim chief Pål K. Lønseth. “Among other things, we will look into whether gifts, travel or loans were received in connection with his position.”

open image in gallery Thorbjorn Jagland seen during a meeting at the Kremlin in 2016 in Moscow, when he was Secretary General of the Council of Europe ( Getty )

Mr Jagland’s lawyer, Anders Brosveet, said his client would fully cooperate with the investigation.

In a statement emailed to The Independent he said the investigation was being viewed “positively”, and that it was “important” that questions over Mr Jagland’s conduct are “clarified in a proper and professional manner”.

He said: “We will submit our key findings and the relevant documentation to Økokrim as soon as it is practically possible. We wish to contribute fully so that Økokrim has a solid basis for its assessment.”

“Based on what we have uncovered so far, we remain confident about the outcome,” he added.

Mr Jagland publicly distanced himself from Epstein late last year when it emerged in a previous release of files that the pair had apparently discussed Russia and US president Donald Trump in 2018. In particular, it appears Epstein was keen to set up a meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin through Mr Jagland's connections.

open image in gallery Epsteinpremium ( US Department of Justice )

In June 2013, Epstein emailed Jagland inviting Putin for dinner, the files show. He said: “Bill Gates will be staying with me in paris , for sund monday, putin is welcome to join for dinner.”

Epstein then asked Mr Jagland for help again in 2015. He wrote: “I still would like to meet putin and talk economy, i would really appreciate your assistance.”

The case is the latest Epstein files-revelation to send shockwaves through Norway, which has been grappling with a cascade of disclosures about prominent figures’ ties to Epstein.

Earlier this week, Crown Princess Mette‑Marit apologised for “poor judgement” after documents showed she had extensive contact with Epstein.

And on Thursday, the World Economic Forum announced its own internal review into CEO Børge Brende’s interactions with Epstein, including business dinners and email exchanges. Mr Brende had previously served as Norway’s foreign minister from 2013 to 2017.

Mr Brende has said his encounters with Epstein took place in the context of business meetings. He said that he was not aware at the time of Epstein's criminal background.

Norway's current foreign minister Espen Barth Eide said it was “important that the facts of this case are brought to light” and confirmed that Oslo would ask the Council of Europe to revoke Mr Jagland’s immunity.

Økokrim said further details of the investigation will be released “at a later stage.”