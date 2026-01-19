In full: What Norway’s leader told Trump to warrant furious reaction over Nobel Peace Prize and Greenland
Norway shared its full exchange with Donald Trump after the US president refused to rule out invading Greenland and is now weighing tariffs on allies including the United Kingdom
Norway’s government has shared the prime minister’s full exchange with Donald Trump after the US president suggested he was taking a more aggressive foreign policy stance with allies over Greenland after being overlooked for last year’s Nobel Peace Prize.
Norwegian prime minister Jonas Gahr Støre wrote to Trump on behalf of himself and Finnish President Alexander Stubb, referred to as Alex, according to the messages retrieved under the country’s freedom of information act on Monday.
He called on the US leader to de-escalate after threatening allies with tariffs for supporting Denmark amid a growing spat over the ownership of its territory, Greenland.
Trump responded sharply, telling the prime minister on Sunday that he “no longer feels an obligation to think purely of peace” after his country “decided” not to give him the Nobel Peace Prize. He claimed the world “is not secure unless we have complete and total control of Greenland”.
Unexpectedly caught in the middle of the burgeoning crisis between Washington and Copenhagen, Norway’s prime minister insisted on Monday that he had repeatedly explained to Trump that an independent committee awards the prize, and not Norway itself.
Trump doubled down, telling NBC that Norway “totally controls it despite what they say”, vowing to follow through on plans to hit European nations with tariffs if a deal on Greenland cannot be reached. He refused to comment when asked whether he would use force to seize the allied territory.
Støre’s text in full, January 18 at 3:48 p.m. Oslo time (1448 GMT):
"Dear Mr President, dear Donald - on the contact across the Atlantic - on Greenland, Gaza, Ukraine - and your tariff announcement yesterday.
“You know our position on these issues. But we believe we all should work to take this down and de-escalate - so much is happening around us where we need to stand together.
“We are proposing a call with you later today - with both of us or separately - give us a hint of what you prefer! Best - Alex and Jonas"
Trump’s reply in full, January 18 at 4:15 p.m. Oslo time (1515 GMT):
"Dear Jonas: Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace, although it will always be predominant, but can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America.
“Denmark cannot protect that land from Russia or China, and why do they have a ‘right of ownership’ anyway? There are no written documents, it's only that a boat landed there hundreds of years ago, but we had boats landing there, also.
I have done more for NATO than any other person since its founding, and now, NATO should do something for the United States. The World is not secure unless we have Complete and Total Control of Greenland. Thank you! President DJT"
