Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Norway’s government has shared the prime minister’s full exchange with Donald Trump after the US president suggested he was taking a more aggressive foreign policy stance with allies over Greenland after being overlooked for last year’s Nobel Peace Prize.

Norwegian prime minister Jonas Gahr Støre wrote to Trump on behalf of himself and Finnish President Alexander Stubb, referred to as Alex, according to the messages retrieved under the country’s freedom of information act on Monday.

He called on the US leader to de-escalate after threatening allies with tariffs for supporting Denmark amid a growing spat over the ownership of its territory, Greenland.

Trump responded sharply, telling the prime minister on Sunday that he “no longer feels an obligation to think purely of peace” after his country “decided” not to give him the Nobel Peace Prize. He claimed the world “is not secure unless we have complete and total control of Greenland”.

Unexpectedly caught in the middle of the burgeoning crisis between Washington and Copenhagen, Norway’s prime minister insisted on Monday that he had repeatedly explained to Trump that an independent committee awards the prize, and not Norway itself.

Trump doubled down, telling NBC that Norway “totally controls it despite what they say”, vowing to follow through on plans to hit European nations with tariffs if a deal on Greenland cannot be reached. He refused to comment when asked whether he would use force to seize the allied territory.

Donald Trump has threatened allies over their support of Denmark ( Getty )

Støre’s text in full, January 18 at 3:48 p.m. Oslo time (1448 GMT):

"Dear Mr President, dear Donald - on the contact across the Atlantic - on Greenland, Gaza, Ukraine - and your tariff announcement yesterday.

“You know our position on these issues. But we believe we all should work to take this down and de-escalate - so much is happening around us where we need to stand together.

“We are proposing a call with you later today - with both of us or separately - give us a hint of what you prefer! Best - Alex and Jonas"

Trump’s reply in full, January 18 at 4:15 p.m. Oslo time (1515 GMT):

"Dear Jonas: Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace, although it will always be predominant, but can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America.

“Denmark cannot protect that land from Russia or China, and why do they have a ‘right of ownership’ anyway? There are no written documents, it's only that a boat landed there hundreds of years ago, but we had boats landing there, also.

I have done more for NATO than any other person since its founding, and now, NATO should do something for the United States. The World is not secure unless we have Complete and Total Control of Greenland. Thank you! President DJT"