Two people have been killed and more than a dozen others injured in a mass shooting near a gay bar in the Norwegian capital Oslo, according to the police.

The shooting took place early on Saturday in the downtown area of Oslo, the police said.

The shooter reportedly opened fire right outside a popular gay bar called The London Pub and it extended to a neighbouring club and nearby streets.

“Two people are confirmed dead,” the Oslo police department said in a tweet. Some 14 people were taken to hospital, several with severe injuries, police said.

A male suspect believed to be the sole perpetrator was apprehended, police told reporters. The identity of the suspected has not been revealed.

Oslo police spokesman Tore Barstad said the motive was not immediately known.

Photographs published by newspaper VG, broadcaster NRK and others showed a large gathering of emergency responders outside the London Pub, including police and ambulance workers.

Helicopters hovered above central Oslo while ambulance and police car sirens were heard across the city.

“I saw a man arrive with a bag, he picked up a gun and started to shoot,” journalist Olav Roenneberg of public broadcaster NRK reported.

The London pub is situated at the centre of Oslo and is one of the most popular pubs in the city which is set to hold its annual Pride parade later on Saturday.

The timing of the attack is raising alarms that it could have been intended to target the LGBT+ community ahead of the parade which will be marking 50 years of homosexuality being decriminalised in Norway.

Norway rarely witnesses mass shooting incidents, however, citizens are allowed to possess firearms with appropriate legal guidelines. Gay couples have had the right to marry and have children in the country since 2009.

Additional reporting by agencies