Palermo yacht sinking latest: One dead and six missing after British-flagged boat ‘hit by tornado’ off Sicily
Four Britons feared to be among missing while one person has died, according to local reports
One person is feared dead and six more are missing after a British-flagged yacht sank in storms off the coast of Sicily.
Four Britons are feared to be among the missing while a further 15 people have been rescued after the sailboat with 22 people on board sank in the early hours of Monday near the Sicilian capital Palermo, Italian media outlets have reported.
Italy’s coastguard and firefighters rescued 15 people, including a child, after the boat, flying a British flag, sank when a whirlwind and rough seas hit the area at sunrise.
The boat, which is believed to be named Bayasian, was carrying two Anglo-French citizens, an Irish national, a New Zealander and a Sri Lankan, news agency Adnkronos has reported, while the rest were British.
The 15 people rescued are all in stable condition, Adnkronos has said.
Divers from the fire department are continuing searches around the vessel, situated around half a mile off the coast.
The Independent has contacted the British foreign ministry for comment.
Have you been affected by this story? Email tara.cobham@independent.co.uk
The Italian coastguard (Vigili del Fuoco) searched for missing passangers after a British-flagged yacht capsized in a tornado off Palermo in the early hours of Monday, 19 August. Authorities said 15 people were rescued from the 49-metre (160ft) sailboat but another seven were unaccounted for. A helicopter and rescue boats from the coast guard and fire rescue service were sent to the scene to locate those missing. Local media reported that the vessel was flying a British flag and had mostly British passengers on board but also New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Ireland and British-French citizens.
One dead and 6 missing after luxury superyacht sinks in storm off Sicily, authorities say
A luxury superyacht sailboat carrying foreign tourists capsized and sank off Sicily in bad weather early Monday. One body was found, six people were missing and 15 people were rescued, authorities said.
The British-flagged, 56-meter (184-foot) "Bayesian" had a crew of 10 people and 12 passengers, representing British, American and Canadian nationalities, the Italian coast guard said.
Fifteen people were rescued initially and taken to shore at Porticello, where eight were in the hospital. One body was found near the wreck, but six others were unaccounted for, said Luca Cari, a spokesperson for the Italian fire rescue service.
A helicopter and rescue boats from the coast guard, carabinieri, fire rescue and civil protection service were at the scene searching for the missing and had located the wreck at a depth of 50 meters (163 feet). The boat capsized around 5 a.m. off the port of Porticello.
Experienced deep-water divers were arriving at the scene to try to enter the hull, he said. Those who hadn't been rescued included one member of the crew and six passengers, the coast guard said.
Local media said a fierce storm, including water spouts, had battered the area overnight but skies were clear and seas calm by Monday morning.
The ANSA news agency said the yacht, built in 2008 by the Italian firm Perini Navi, had been moored off the port at Porticello.
