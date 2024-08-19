Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1724059105

Palermo yacht sinking latest: One dead and six missing after British-flagged boat ‘hit by tornado’ off Sicily

Four Britons feared to be among missing while one person has died, according to local reports

Tara Cobham
Monday 19 August 2024 10:18
Coastguard searches for missing after British-flagged yacht capsizes in tornado off Italy

One person is feared dead and six more are missing after a British-flagged yacht sank in storms off the coast of Sicily.

Four Britons are feared to be among the missing while a further 15 people have been rescued after the sailboat with 22 people on board sank in the early hours of Monday near the Sicilian capital Palermo, Italian media outlets have reported.

Italy’s coastguard and firefighters rescued 15 people, including a child, after the boat, flying a British flag, sank when a whirlwind and rough seas hit the area at sunrise.

The boat, which is believed to be named Bayasian, was carrying two Anglo-French citizens, an Irish national, a New Zealander and a Sri Lankan, news agency Adnkronos has reported, while the rest were British.

The 15 people rescued are all in stable condition, Adnkronos has said.

Divers from the fire department are continuing searches around the vessel, situated around half a mile off the coast.

The Independent has contacted the British foreign ministry for comment.

Have you been affected by this story? Email tara.cobham@independent.co.uk

Tara Cobham19 August 2024 10:18
One dead and 6 missing after luxury superyacht sinks in storm off Sicily, authorities say

A luxury superyacht sailboat carrying foreign tourists capsized and sank off Sicily in bad weather early Monday. One body was found, six people were missing and 15 people were rescued, authorities said.

The British-flagged, 56-meter (184-foot) "Bayesian" had a crew of 10 people and 12 passengers, representing British, American and Canadian nationalities, the Italian coast guard said.

Fifteen people were rescued initially and taken to shore at Porticello, where eight were in the hospital. One body was found near the wreck, but six others were unaccounted for, said Luca Cari, a spokesperson for the Italian fire rescue service.

A helicopter and rescue boats from the coast guard, carabinieri, fire rescue and civil protection service were at the scene searching for the missing and had located the wreck at a depth of 50 meters (163 feet). The boat capsized around 5 a.m. off the port of Porticello.

Experienced deep-water divers were arriving at the scene to try to enter the hull, he said. Those who hadn't been rescued included one member of the crew and six passengers, the coast guard said.

Local media said a fierce storm, including water spouts, had battered the area overnight but skies were clear and seas calm by Monday morning.

The ANSA news agency said the yacht, built in 2008 by the Italian firm Perini Navi, had been moored off the port at Porticello.

Tara Cobham19 August 2024 10:18

