A sixth consecutive night of rioting across France saw a young Paris fireman die as he tried to put out a blaze in an underground car park today.

The 24-year-old, who has not been named, was on Monday part of an emergency operation in the troubled northern suburb of Saint-Denis.

Rioting spread across the country following the fatal shooting by police of 17-year-old boy Nahel in the Paris suburb of Nanterre on Tuesday.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, said: “Overnight, while fighting against a blaze involving several vehicles in an underground car park in Saint-Denis, a young Corporal-Chief of the Paris Fire Brigade died despite very rapid treatment by his teammates.”

The ongoing violence saw 157 arrests between Sunday and Monday, said Mr Darmanin.

The grandmother of 17-year-old Nahel, identified only as Nadia, said in a telephone interview with French news broadcaster BFM TV, “Don’t break windows, buses ... schools. We want to calm things down.”

The aunt of the slain teen told The Independent: “The family is very much against the violence.

“But I hope that Nahel’s death is going to trigger some kind of change that means this never happens again.”