France riots – live: Paris firefighter dies in sixth night of protests as teen’s grandmother calls for peace
Family of slained teen urge for unrest to ‘calm down’
Police clash with rioters as unrest continues for fifth night
A sixth consecutive night of rioting across France saw a young Paris fireman die as he tried to put out a blaze in an underground car park today.
The 24-year-old, who has not been named, was on Monday part of an emergency operation in the troubled northern suburb of Saint-Denis.
Rioting spread across the country following the fatal shooting by police of 17-year-old boy Nahel in the Paris suburb of Nanterre on Tuesday.
Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, said: “Overnight, while fighting against a blaze involving several vehicles in an underground car park in Saint-Denis, a young Corporal-Chief of the Paris Fire Brigade died despite very rapid treatment by his teammates.”
The ongoing violence saw 157 arrests between Sunday and Monday, said Mr Darmanin.
The grandmother of 17-year-old Nahel, identified only as Nadia, said in a telephone interview with French news broadcaster BFM TV, “Don’t break windows, buses ... schools. We want to calm things down.”
The aunt of the slain teen told The Independent: “The family is very much against the violence.
“But I hope that Nahel’s death is going to trigger some kind of change that means this never happens again.”
Paris fireman dies in protest blaze
Travellers to France advised not to cancel trips but to avoid cities at night
Holidaymakers have been advised by a travel expert not to cancel their trips to France following five nights of unrest but to stay “flexible” and avoid big cities at night-time.
Rioting has spread across the country following the fatal shooting by police of 17-year-old boy Nahel in the Paris suburb of Nanterre on Tuesday.
The UK Government updated its guidance for travellers to France to warn of “potential disruption” but it does not advise against travel to the country.
Health Secretary Steve Barclay encouraged people considering travelling to France to check the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) for updated advice.
Where are the riots in France and why are they happening?
The 17-year-old victim, Nahel Merzouk, was driving a car on Tuesday morning when he was pulled over for breaking traffic rules, prosecutors said. The teenager was too young to hold a full driving license in France.
Police initially reported that one officer had shot at the teenager because he was driving his car towards him. But this version of events was quickly contradicted by a video circulating on social media.
On Thursday, The Nanterre prosecutor said that witness statements, CCTV video footage, amateur video footage, and statements from police offers were being used to piece together the timeline of events from Tuesday morning.
The shooting of the 17-year-old teenager has sparked outrage in a number of cities
Macron’s delays historic state visit to Germany as unrest continues in France
President Emmanuel Macron chaired a special security meeting on Sunday as protests continued for a sixth night in France after the killing of a teenager in Paris.
Mr Macron delayed the start of the first state visit to Germany in 23 years as rioting and violence continued across the country.
An official present at the security meeting said Mr Macron plans to meet with the leaders of both houses of parliament on Monday, followed by discussions with mayors in the 220 towns and cities affected by the protests.
He also wants to start a detailed, longer-term assessment of the reasons that led to the unrest - which exposed deep-seated discontent in low-income neighbourhoods - the official told Associated Press.
According to the interior ministry, 78 arrests were made nationwide on Sunday - a sharp drop in the 719 in the previous 24 hours which took the total to more than 3,000 since the shooting of the 17-year-old, who has been identified only as Nahel, in the Paris suburb of Nanterre.
He was laid to rest in a Muslim ceremony on Saturday with his grandmother calling for an end to the violence.
The office of interior minister Gerald Darmanin said 45,000 police officers would again be deployed in the streets which saw a burning car hit the home of the mayor of the Paris suburb of L’Hay-les-Roses.
Skirmishes erupted in the Mediterranean city of Marseille on Sunday, but appeared less intense than the night before, according to the interior ministry.
And in the South American overseas territory of French Guiana, a 54-year-old died after being hit by a stray bullet.
Grandmother of French teen shot dead by police officer pleads with rioters to stop the violence
The grandmother of the French teenager shot dead by police during a traffic stop pleaded Sunday for rioters to stop after five nights of unrest, while authorities expressed outrage at an attack on a suburban mayor’s home that injured family members.
The grandmother of 17-year-old Nahel, identified only as Nadia, said in a telephone interview with French news broadcaster BFM TV, “Don’t break windows, buses ... schools. We want to calm things down.”
She said she was angry at the officer who killed her grandson but not at the police in general and expressed faith in the justice system as France faces its worst social upheaval in years. Nahel, whose full name hasn’t been disclosed, was buried on Saturday.
The violence appeared to be lessening. Still, the office of Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said 45,000 police officers would again be deployed in the streets to counter anger over discrimination against people who trace their roots to former French colonies and live in low-income neighborhoods. Nahel is of Algerian descent and was shot in the Paris suburb of Nanterre.
‘We didn’t ask to break or steal. All of this is not for Nahel’
A relative of the 17-year-old French boy shot by police said the family did not want his death to spark riots.
“We never called for hate or riots,” the relative told BBC.
“We didn’t ask to break or steal. All of this is not for Nahel,” the relative said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
They said they had called for a “White March in the street. Walking in memory of Nahel. Walking, even being angry in the street, demonstrating, but without outbursts”.
‘No social cause justifies the use of violence’, says ex-president
Former French president Francois Hollande, speaking about the ongoing riots, said no social cause justified “the use of violence”.
“It’s our social and republican model that needs to be deepened,” he told French broadcaster LCI.
The former president said it was very important to restore authority and order.
“The only valid principle is that of national unity. National unity to support young Nahel’s family, national unity for justice, and support for law enforcement and public authorities.”
French PM visits L’Hay-les-Roses
Prime minister Elisabeth Borne and interior minister Gerald Darmanin visited the suburb of L’Hay-les-Roses yesterday, where the home of a Paris mayor was rammed and set alight while his family was sleeping inside.
“We’ll continue to bring order as quickly as possible,” Ms Borne said.
“No mayor will be left alone.”
Condemning the attack, she said: “The act of the kind we saw this morning here is particularly shocking. We will let no violence get by unpunished.”
Protests spread to Switzerland and Belgium
Protests against the death of a 17-year-old boy in France have spread to the neighbouring countries of Switzerland and Belgium.
In the Swiss city of Lausanne, clashes broke out between police and groups of protesters, similar to the clashes in France.
Seven people, mostly teenagers, were detained after several shops were vandalised in Lausanne, The Telegraph reported.
Around 100 people gathered in the mainly French-speaking western part of Switzerland, where paving stones and at least one Molotov cocktail were thrown at officers, the police said.
About a dozen people were detained in the Belgian capital, Brussels, and several fires were brought under control last week
At least 45,000 police to be deployed after attack on mayor
The office of interior minister Gerald Darmanin said 45,000 police officers would again be deployed in the streets which saw a burning car hit the home of the mayor of the Paris suburb of L’Hay-les-Roses.
Several police stations and town halls have been targeted by fires or vandalism in recent days, but such a personal attack on a mayor’s home is unusual.
Mayor Vincent Jeanbrun said his wife and one of his children were injured in the 1:30 am attack while they slept and he was in the town hall monitoring the violence.
Mr Jeanbrun, of the conservative opposition Republicans party, said the attack represented a new stage of “horror and ignominy” in the unrest.
