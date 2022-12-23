For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Three people have died and several others have been injured after a gunman opened fire at a Kurdish cultural centre in Paris.

French prosecutors said that a 69-year-old man, who has a prior police record, has been arrested in connection to the incident. They are investigating whether the attack was racially motivated.

Police said the attack happened on Rue d’Enghien, in the 10th arrondissement. The local mayor told French media that the Kurdish community centre, a restaurant and a hairdresser were all affected by the shooting.

Three people were also wounded during the attack, with one fighting for life and two others sent to hospital with less serious injuries. The suspect was also wounded in the face.

Police and firefighters secure a street after gunshots were fired killing two people and injuring several in a central district of Paris (REUTERS)

As evening fell, riot police fired teargas to push back an angry crowd a short distance from the scene of the shootings as projectiles were thrown at officers. Footage showed people starting a fire in the middle of the street and throwing chairs and other objects. Rubbish bins and restaurant tables were overturned.

The Kurdish Democratic Council in France (CDF-K), which runs the cultural centre, condemned the attack in a statement. A vigil was also held on Friday evening to pay tribute to those killed. A demonstration is also planned on Paris’s Place de la République on Saturday.

President Emmanuel Macron said in a tweet that the country’s Kurds have become the target of a “heinous” attack.

“The Kurds of France have been the target of a heinous attack in the heart of Paris. Our thoughts are with the victims, the people who are struggling to live, their families and loved ones”, Mr Macron said.

The motives of the gunman remain unclear, with two of the four injured left in a serious condition, French officials said (AFP via Getty Images)

The Paris prosecutor’s office said: “An investigation has been opened into the counts of murder, intentional homicide and aggravated violence.”

There is no confirmed motive for the shooting yet, but Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said the suspect had recently been freed from detention while awaiting trial for a separate incident.

That incident - in which he attacked tents at a migrant camp in Paris with a sword - took place at Bercy in December 2021. The man had “recently been released” from prison according to Ms Beccuau. It is not yet clear why. He was not known to the security services, interior minister Gerald Darmanin said.

Firefighters move a man on a gurney after gunshots were fired in central Paris (Rory Mulholland via REUTERS)

Mr Darmanin told reporters at the scene that the shooter had clearly wanted to target foreigners, but there was no evidence yet that Kurds had been picked out specifically.

Describing what he heard during the shootings, one shopkeeper said that seven or eight shots were fired, causing mayhem on the street. “It was total panic. We locked ourselves inside,” she said.

Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said that the attacker was known to the authorities (AP)

A restaurant worker, Romain, said: “We saw an old white man enter and then start shooting in the Kurdish cultural centre, then he went to the hairdresser’s next door.”

Another witness told BFMTV: “We heard five shots that came from 50-100 meters. Afterwards, we saw a person in his sixties who took a gun out of his little bag and started shooting at our house.”

According to the witness, the gunman “seems to have been very quickly overpowered by people”.

Bystanders gather behind the crime scene tape where a shooting took place in Paris (AP)

Ali told local media that he had been walking down the street when the man opened fire. He said he “heard two shots” and said that the man had “shot blindly in the street”.

“We saw people running to the right, to the left,” he said.

In 2013, three women Kurdish activists, including Sakine Cansiz — a founder of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK — were found shot dead at a Kurdish center in Paris. A Turkish citizen was charged with their killing, but he died from a brain tumour in a Paris hospital before trial.