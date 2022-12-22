✕ Close 'We will beat Russia,' says Zelensky

Russia has warned more US weapons aiding the war in Ukraine will worsen the siege, issuing a direct threat to the war-hit country on the sidelines of Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to Washington.

The flow of western weapon supplies to Ukraine has triggered “an aggravation of the conflict and, in fact, does not bode well for Ukraine,” warned the Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday, adding that Russia saw no chance of peace talks with Kyiv.

His remarks came just hours before Mr Zelensky addressed the US Congress amid a rousing cheer and support for the nation under Russian invasion. The Ukrainian president was also seen holding back tears as all members of the US house gave him a standing ovation.

The high-level diplomatic visit between Mr Zelensky and Joe Biden has not gone down well with Russia which has warned that this will backfire.

Mr Putin is now eyeing a new Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile in the Russian military to replace ageing Soviet-era missiles.