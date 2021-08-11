Poland’s governing coalition in disarray as deputy PM sacked in row over media law

Poland’s fragile governing coalition has been thrown into chaos after prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki sacked his deputy amid a row over a new media law.

Mr Morawiecki, leader of the ruling right-wing Law and Justice Party (PiS), ousted Agreement Party leader Jaroslaw Gowin on Tuesday.

The move came prior to a key vote on a media bill. Mr Gowin said his dismissal signalled “the de facto end of United Right”.

His party voted on Wednesday to leave the coalition government, meaning PiS has lost its slim majority.

The bill would prevent non-European media owners from having controlling stakes.

Critics said it was an effort to silence a US-owned broadcaster that is also critical of the government.

Discovery Inc would be forced to sell its controlling stake in TVN, a network with many channels that operates all-news TVN24 with a flagship evening programme watched by millions.

The government said the legislation is needed to stop hostile powers from taking over Polish TV networks. A vote was expected on Wednesday.

Law and Justice appeared poised to pick up some votes from opposition lawmakers, including some from Confederation, a small party made up of libertarian and nationalist politicians. A spokesperson for the party said it still expects the law to be passed.

Additional reporting by Associated Press