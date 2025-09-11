Ukraine-Russia war latest: Trump says ‘here we go’ in reaction to Russia violating Polish airspace
Poland's PM Tusk says ‘huge number’ of drones entered Polish airspace during major attack on western Ukraine
Donald Trump has reacted after Russian drones entered Polish air space in an unprecedented incursion into Nato territory.
Taking to Truth Social, the US president said: "What’s with Russia violating Poland’s airspace with drones? Here we go!"
Polish air defences and Nato aircraft sprung into action overnight after 19 objects intruded Polish airspace including drones entering from Belarus, said prime minister Donald Tusk. There have been no injury reports and Moscow has so far denied responsibility for the incident.
Poland’s president Karol Nawrocki spoke to Trump among other Nato allies in talks that “confirmed unity,” he said. As European and Nato countries rally to Poland’s defence, the US has vowed that it will help defend Nato territory following the incursion.
The US would defend “every inch of Nato territory”, Washington’s ambassador to Nato Matthew Whitaker said.
Prime minister Donald Tusk activated Article 4 of the Nato treaty, demanding discussion with its member states, as he said Poland was closer to conflict than it had ever been since the Second World War.
Why Russian drones over Poland are so dangerous for the world
Poland called an emergency Nato council meeting after shooting down at least four Russian drones that entered its airspace in the most dangerous test of the alliance’s resolve in decades.
Polish prime minister Donald Tusk said that Poland was closer to war than at any time since the Second World War and his government described the drones as “an act of aggression that posed a real threat to the safety of our civilians”.
Russian drones deep into Polish airspace may be an accident, but it is a risk that Vladimir Putin is happy to take given the level of impunity Russia has faced for its actions, writes World Affairs Editor Sam Kiley:
Why is Nato's Article 4 being discussed after Poland shot down Russian drones?
Polish prime minister Donald Tusk told the country’s parliament that the Russian drone incident came under Article 4 of the treaty that founded the alliance in 1949 in the aftermath of the Second World War.
Article 4, when raised by a Nato nation facing any threat, can put urgent matters on the agenda for an alliance meeting.
Article 4, the shortest of the Nato treaty's 14 articles, states that: "The Parties will consult together whenever, in the opinion of any of them, the territorial integrity, political independence or security of any of the Parties is threatened."
Bob Deen, an analyst at the Clingendael think tank in The Hague, said the article is designed to promote better coordination and understanding within the alliance on external threats.
“It gives all allies the opportunity to urgently put certain threats or developments on the agenda of the North Atlantic Council,” he said.
"Article 4 gets invoked relatively rarely but increasingly in recent years; Turkey alone invoked it five times between 2003-2020 in the context of Syria and Iraq," said Deen.
He pointed out that eight allies have invoked it in 2022 shortly after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and Poland triggered it once in 2014 after Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea.
What is Nato and is Poland a member?
UK to mass produce Ukrainian-designed interceptor drones
Britain has pledged to mass produce Ukrainian-designed interceptor drones to help Ukraine counter Russian missiles and one-way attack drones.
The joint project had a target to produce thousands of drones per month, which would each cost less than 10 per cent to make compared to the targets they were designed to intercept, the government said in a statement.
In June, prime minister Keir Starmer and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky announced a defence co-production initiative.
The British government, which had previously committed to increasing drone deliveries to Ukraine tenfold by April 2026, has pledged £4.5bn ($6.10bn) in military support to Ukraine this year, its largest commitment to date.
Analysis: Why Russian drones over Poland are so dangerous for the world
NATO Articles 4 and 5 explained after drones shot down by Poland
The Nato response to Russian drones targeting Poland must go beyond diplomatic disapproval – and result in real action, writes Keir Giles. Failure to do so will encourage Putin to test the West’s resolve in yet more countries.
