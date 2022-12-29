Pope Benedict news - latest: Vatican gives update on former Pope’s condition
Pope Benedict XVI is very ill, with Pope Francis asking for prayers ‘to accompany him in these difficult hours’
The Vatican has said former Pope Benedict’s condition remains “grave” but stable, after Pope Francis said the former pontiff is “very ill”.
“The Pope Emeritus managed to rest well during the night, he is absolutely lucid and aware, and today, even though his condition remains grave, the situation is at the moment stable,” Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said.
The Vatican previously said that the deterioration in his health was due to his “advanced age” and added that Benedict was being constantly monitored by doctors.
Pope Francis had said on Wednesday: “I would like to ask all of you for a special prayer for Pope Emeritus Benedict, who, in silence, is sustaining the Church. Let us remember him.
“He is very sick, asking the Lord to console and sustain him in this witness of love for the Church, until the end.”
The latest statement did not provide any specifics about Benedict’s condition, but Francis repeated a call for prayer to “accompany” Benedict “in these difficult hours”
Benedict, who is 95, became the first pope in some 600 years to resign in 2013. He has been living in the Vatican since then.
Benedict’s condition is ‘grave but stable’, says Vatican
Former Pope Benedict's condition remains "grave" but stable, the Vatican has said – adding in a statement that he had rested well during the night and was lucid and aware.
“The Pope Emeritus managed to rest well during the night, he is absolutely lucid and aware, and today, even though his condition remains grave, the situation is at the moment stable,” Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said.
“Pope Francis renews his request to pray for him and to accompany him in these difficult hours,” Bruni said of the 95-year-old former pontiff.
The statement, the second since Francis disclosed on Wednesday that his predecessor was “very sick”, did not provide any specifics about Benedict’s condition.
Cardinals pray for Pope Benedict
Cardinals from around the world have joined in prayer for Pope Benedict’s health.
Cardinal Blase Cupich, Archbishop of Chicago, urged believers to ask “for the Lord’s grace to help sustain Pope Benedict as he has sustained the Church through his silent witness.”
Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Archbishop of New York, asked the “Catholic faithful of the Archdiocese of New York” to join with him in prayer.
The Archbishop of Westminster, Cardinal Vincent Nichols prayed that God might “sustain and console him at this time”.
Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk called on all those in the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church to pray for the emeritus Pope.
He said: “The whole Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church wants to unite in prayer around this great witness of our times, thanking him for his silent witness as Pope Emeritus and at the same time remembering and seeking to put into practice his work for the unity of the Church, which was an extraordinary feature of his pontificate.”
Archibishop Shevchuk, who met with Benedict on 10 November, said the Pope was “incredibly lucid, informed and solicitous about the situation in Ukraine, and had assured his prayers for the Ukrainian people.”
Former pope Benedict shared ‘great affinity’ with late Queen, says Cardinal
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI shared a “great affinity” with the late Queen, the Catholic Archbishop of Westminster has said.
The 95-year-old former pope’s historic decision to resign due to age in 2013 will remain “an exception”, and he admired the Queen for continuing her royal duties until the end, according to Cardinal Vincent Nichols.
His comments came after the Vatican said the former pope’s health has worsened due to his age, and doctors are constantly monitoring his condition.
Ailing pope’s health prompts questions of ‘what next?'
The Vatican has detailed rituals and procedures to follow when a pope dies, but it has not published such rules for a pope emeritus. As a result, official word Wednesday that the health of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI had worsened prompted questions about what happens if and when he dies. The answer is: There is no specific answer, at least not one the Vatican has announced ahead of time. The only thing certain is that the most important ritual following the death of a pope - a conclave to elect a new one - does not apply.
Most church watchers assume that, when they become necessary, funeral rituals for Benedict will be similar to those for a retired bishop of Rome: a funeral in either St. Peter’s Basilica or the piazza, in this case presided over by Francis rather than the dean of the College of Cardinals, and burial in the grotto underneath the basilica. “The funeral for a pope emeritus is the funeral for the bishop emeritus of Rome,” church historian Alberto Melloni said, adding that the situation isn’t entirely unprecedented since dioceses around the world have resolved how to properly honor retired bishops.
Latest pictures from the Vatican
Journalists and visitors have made their way to St Peter’s Square, Vatican City, this morning following news of Pope Benedict’s ill health yesterday. Here are the latest pictures from the scene :
Catholic Archbishop of Westminster on Pope Benedict
The Catholic Archbishop of Westminster has said he believes that Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s historic decision to resign from his post due to advancing age in 2013 will remain “an exception”.
Speaking on Times Radio, Cardinal Vincent Nichols also described the “great affinity” between the former Pope and the late Queen, and his admiration for her continuing royal duties until the end.
On the former Pope Benedict resigning his post, he said: “This is the first time in 600 years, so who knows what might develop. I think it will remain an exception myself.
“I think there was a great affinity between Pope Benedict and her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” he added.
“When Benedict decided to come to this country, he decided that the first thing he had to do was visit the Queen. And she was 95, she held her office to the end and I think he admired that very much.
“It was a measure of his self-understanding and the difficulties he was getting into physically as well that he said no, it needs somebody else to do this.”
Morning welcome to our live news coverage on Pope Benedict.
Yesterday the Vatican confirmed that the former Pope was very ill and his health was “worsening”. We will bring you any further updates today as and when we get them.
Key facts about Pope Benedict XVI
• When he was elected in 2005, Pope Benedict was the first German pope in 1000 years. He succeeded the popular Pope John Paul II, who held the position for 27 years.
He was seen as a “safe pair of hands” to hold the papacy.
• Benedict plays piano and has a preference for Mozart and Bach.
• His eight-year papacy was marked by missteps and a leaks scandal. He angered Muslims by appearing to suggest that Islam was inherently violent. He angered Jews by rehabilitating a Holocaust denier. He was also criticised for saying that the use of condoms in the fight against AIDs only worsened the problem.
• The 2021 ‘Vatileaks’ scandal was a significant event in his papacy. Paolo Gabriele, Benedict’s butler, leaked secret documents that revealed corruption and feuding within the Vatican.
• Child abuse scandals also hounded his papacy. Benedict was however quicker to discipline the offenders than his predecessor John Paul II had been.
Benedict ordered an inquiry into abuse in Ireland, which led to the resignation of several bishops. He also disciplined the late Father Marcial Maciel, a notorious paedophile who abused at least 60 boys.
• A 2022 report into abuse in the German church found that Benedict had failed to take action in four cases when he was Archbishop of Munich between 1977 and 1982.
Catholic church leaders from around the world join in prayer for Pope Benedict
Catholic church leaders from Germany, Italy and the United States have joined in Pope Francis’s call to pray for former Pope Benedict’s health.
German cardinal Reinhard Marx, Archbishop of Municht, told churchgoers on Wednesday: “This morning I received the news that there is great concern in Rome about the health of the Pope Emeritus. And so we especially want to include him in our prayers.”
Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, head of Italy’s bishops conference, asked Italians to keep Benedict in their thoughts “in this moment of suffering and trial”.
Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Archbishop of New York, said in a statement: “With great faith in God’s goodness, I join with Pope Francis in praying for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, and ask the Catholic faithful of the Archdiocese of New York, and all people of good will go do the same.”
