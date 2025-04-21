Pope Francis death latest: King Charles leads tributes after head of Catholic church dies aged 88
Tributes are being paid to the Pope, who died on Monday morning
King Charles has joined world leaders in paying tribute to Pope Francis, who died on Easter Monday after leading the Catholic Church for 12 years.
The monarch said he and the Queen were “deeply saddened” after the 88-year-old’s death was announced by senior Vatican officials on Monday morning.
Cardinal Kevin Ferrell, the Vatican camerlengo, said in a statement: "At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father.
"His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of his Church."
The Pontiff’s death came just one day after he made a surprise appearance to wish worshippers a happy Easter from the balcony of St Peter's Basilica.
Francis was hospitalised for several weeks in February, after suffering from a bout of double pneumonia. He returned to the Vatican in mid March to recover.
Pope Francis, originally from Argentina and the first pope from Latin America, led the 1.4 billion-member church since 2013.
Pope Francis’ funeral and burial explained as death kicks of series of rituals
From the moment a pope passes, a meticulously choreographed sequence of rites and rituals unfolds, preceding the conclave that will ultimately choose his successor.
These ceremonies, steeped in tradition, encompass the formal confirmation of death, the public viewing of the papal remains, the funeral Mass, and finally, burial.
Below, we explain the process from the Pope’s death to his burial:
Flags to be flown half mast at royal residences'
The Union flag will be flown half mast at royal residences where the King is not in residence.
Sombre music will played at the Changing the Guard ceremony to reflect “the sadness of the occasion”, a royal source said.
A member of the royal family is expected to attend the Pope’s funeral, if the Vatican is in agreement, but it is too early to say who will travel to pay their respects.
Catholics around the world gather to mourn Pope
Churchgoers outside Westminster Cathedral in London have called the late Pope Francis a “good man” who “cared about people because he came from the bottom”.
Michael McBride, 61, from Cyprus, said: “He did a very good job reconciling all the religions, whether they were Muslim or Christian.
“A good man trying to unite everyone”, he added.
Entering the Catholic cathedral on Easter Monday hours after the death of the Pope was announced, Georgette Presto, 71, from South Carolina, said: “He was more accepting of humanity than the other popes.
“I think he just cared about people because he came from the bottom.”
Starmer pays tribute to Pope
Sir Keir Starmer has paid tribute to the late Pope after his passing on Monday.
“I join millions around the world in grieving the death of His Holiness Pope Francis,” the British prime minister said.
“His leadership in a complex and challenging time for the world and the church was courageous, yet always came from a place of deep humility.
“Pope Francis was a pope for the poor, the downtrodden and the forgotten. He was close to the realities of human fragility, meeting Christians around the world facing war, famine, persecution and poverty. Yet he never lost hope of a better world.
“That hope was as the heart of his papacy. His determination to visibly live out his faith inspired people across the world to see afresh the church’s teachings of mercy and charity.
“With his death, we are reminded once more of his call to care for one another across different faiths, backgrounds, nations and beliefs.
“My thoughts are with Catholics across the world, and the Roman Catholic church. May His Holiness Rest in Peace.”
King Charles 'deeply saddened' by Pope Francis' death
King Charles has paid tribute to the late Pope Francis.
The monarch said on Monday: “My wife and I were most deeply saddened to learn of the death of Pope Francis.
“Our heavy hearts have been somewhat eased, however, to know that His Holiness was able to share an Easter Greeting with the Church and the world he served with such devotion throughout his life and ministry.”
The King's message following the death of Pope Francis.
JD Vance recalls meeting with pontiff hours before death
JD Vance issued a touching tribute following Pope Francis’ death, a day after they met to exchange Easter greetings.
“I just learned of the passing of Pope Francis. My heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him,” Vance wrote in a statement on X early Monday.
“I was happy to see him yesterday, though he was obviously very ill. But I’ll always remember him for the below homily he gave in the very early days of COVID. It was really quite beautiful.”
“May God rest his soul,” he concluded.
Vance, a Catholic who has clashed with the pontiff over the Trump administration's immigration policies, met with Francis at the Domus Santa Marta for a few minutes “to exchange Easter greetings” on Sunday, the Vatican said.
I just learned of the passing of Pope Francis. My heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him.
I was happy to see him yesterday, though he was obviously very ill. But I’ll always remember him for the below homily he gave in the very early days…
White House shares tribute to Pope Francis
The White House has posted a tribute to Pope Francis, following his death on Monday.
“Rest in Peace, Pope Francis,” the simple tribute shared to social media read.
The Pontiff’s passing came just one day after he briefly met the US vice president JD Vance on Sunday.
Rest in Peace, Pope Francis. ✝️
UK church leaders pay tribute to Pope
Church leaders across the UK have paid tribute to Pope Francis following his death on Monday
The Archbishop of Westminster and leader of Catholics in England and Wales paid tribute to Pope Francis as “a voice proclaiming the innate dignity of every human being”.
Cardinal Vincent Nichols said: “The death of Pope Francis brings great sadness to so many around the world, both within the Catholic Church and in societies in general.
“A voice proclaiming the innate dignity of every human being, especially those who are poor or marginalised, is now silent. The legacy he leaves is one we must seek to carry forward and strengthen.”
Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell also paid tribute to Francis, whom he described as “witty, lively, good to be with”.
He said in a statement: “Pope Francis was acutely aware of the divisions between our churches and how they stand in the way of seeing Jesus Christ more fully.”
