Pope Francis dies latest: Vatican confirms funeral date after releasing images of pontiff in open coffin
A statement released by the Holy See said his death was confirmed using an echocardiogram
Cardinals meeting in the Vatican to plan Pope Francis’ funeral have confirmed it will be held on Saturday morning, which will start the first of nine days of mourning.
The update cames after the Vatican released images of the late Pope in an open casket, adorned in a red robe with the papal mitre and a rosary.
Pope Francis, 88, died following a stroke that led to a coma and irreversible heart failure, the Vatican announced.
The pope was hospitalised for several weeks in February, after suffering from double pneumonia. He returned to the Vatican in mid-March to recover.
Bells tolled in chapels, cathedrals and churches globally and flags flew at half staff in Italy, India, Taiwan and the United States. Mourners teared up in cathedrals as they prayed for the late Pope.
Soccer matches in Italy and Argentina were also suspended in honor of the Argentine pope who was a lifelong fan of the San Lorenzo soccer club.
In his final testament, the pontiff requested to be buried at the Basilica of Saint Mary Major in Rome with the inscription of his papal name in Latin: Franciscus.
Pope Francis, the first pope from Latin America, led the 1.4 billion-member church since 2013.
World reacts to Pope Francis' death
China sends condolences 24 hours after Pope's death
China's foreign ministry has sent its condolences in a statement released more than 24 hours after Pope Francis died.
“China and the Vatican have maintained constructive contact and carried out friendly exchanges,” foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said.
“China is willing to make joint efforts with the Vatican to promote the continued improvement of China-Vatican relations.”
Their relationship has been difficult one, including a dispute over who appoints bishops.
China broke off diplomatic ties with the Holy See in 1951.
What we know about the Pope's funeral so far
- The funeral has been set for Saturday morning in St Peter’s square
- It will take place at 9am UK time
- It will be celebrated by the Cardinals and dozens of world leaders
- The dean of the College of Cardinals, Giovanni Battista Re, will lead the service
- Re will deliver the final commendation at the end of the service, which formally entrusts the Pope to God, and the body moved to St Mary Major for the burial
- The funeral day marks the first of nine days of mourning
- At the end of the mourning period the conclave process to select a new pope will begin
- Public viewing of the late Pope Francis will start beforehand, on Wednesday in St. Peter's Basilica after a procession will take his casket from his Vatican residence
Zelensky plans to attend funeral: presidential office source
Ukrainian President Zelesnky is planning to travel to Italy for Pope Francis’ funeral, according to a source in the presidential office.
Pope’s funeral set for Saturday
Cardinals meeting at the Vatican have confirmed the funeral will take place on Saturday 27 April at 9am (UK time).
This will also start the nine days of mourning.
The process of choosing a new pope, conclave, will start on May 5.
The Vatican separately confirmed the pope's body will be taken from his Vatican residence to St Peter's Basilica for public viewing tomorrow morning.
Video shows Pope Francis' apartment sealed with red ribbon and wax
'Death is not the end but the start of something': Pope Francis
Italian outlets have shared unpublished work written by Pope Francis just before his death.
“Death is not the end but the start of something,” the pontiff wrote in the preface of a book by Cardinal Angelo Scola which is due to be published soon.
“It’s a new beginning, as the title (of the book, Waiting for a new beginning. Reflections on old age) wisely suggests because eternal life, which is something those who love life experience on Earth in their everyday occupations, is to start something that will never end.”
“And it is precisely for this reason that it is a 'new' beginning, because we will experience something that we have never fully experienced: eternity,” he added.
Photos show Pope in open coffin
The Vatican has released images of Pope Francis in his open coffin, adorned in a red robe with the papal mitre on his head and a rosary in his hand.
The images were captured in the chapel of Casa Santa Marta, his residence at the Vatican.
