Hundreds of tourists have scrambled to evacuate their holiday resorts in Portugal as a wildfire inferno ripped across the country during a new 46C heatwave.

The wildfire started on Saturday in the municipality of Odemira, in the Alentejo region, but it has since spread south towards the Algarve, one of Portugal’s most popular tourist destinations.

Around 1,400 people have now been evacuated as hundreds of firefighters battle the intense blaze, nine of whom have been injured. Blockades have also been put in place across several roads, with over 100 tourists scrambling out of their hotels to safety across tourist sites in Odemira.

Odemira’s mayor, Helder Guerreiro, called the situation “critical, difficult and complex” while Civil Protection commander Jose Ribeiro said there was a “lot of work” ahead to bring the wildfire under control.

“The weather conditions we are going to experience in the coming days means any small occurrence (fire) could become a big one,” Civil Protection secretary of state Patricia Gaspar told a news conference.

The news comes following temperatures of 46.4C on Monday, recorded in Santarém. The same day, Portuguese weather agency IPMA issued red alerts for extreme heat - in place until midnight - across six districts, including Lisbon.