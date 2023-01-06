✕ Close Kyiv Declines Putin’s Holiday Ceasefire

Vladimir Putin is looking for a breather in his call for a 36-hour truce in the continuing Ukraine war, Joe Biden said hours after the Russian president made the offer amid the 11-month conflict.

Volodymyr Zelensky has rejected the ceasefire, accusing Russia of wanting to halt Kyiv’s progress in the bitter fight in eastern Ukraine.

“I found it interesting. He [Putin] was ready to bomb hospitals and nurseries and churches… on the 25th and New Year’s. I think he’s trying to find some oxygen,” the US president said in his reaction to the truce offer.

Russian forces had ramped up attacks on Ukraine during Christmas and New Year even though the Volodymyr Zelensky administration had called for respite.

Kremlin officials said Mr Putin has ordered the ceasefire from Friday midday for 36 hours on request from the head of the Russian orthodox church in view of Christmas being celebrated in Moscow.

The truce call comes after the US said it would dispatch about 50 Bradley vehicles to Ukraine in its latest package worth roughly $2.8bn.