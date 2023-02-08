For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

There are “strong indications” that Vladimir Putin decided to supply the Russian missile system that downed Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 (MH17) over Ukraine, international investigators say.

The team investigating the 2014 incident, in which all 298 passengers and crew on board were killed, say they have found convincing evidence of the Russian president’s involvement in allowing the BUK-TELAR missile system that downed the jet into Ukraine.

However, the team – which is made up of experts from the Netherlands, Australia, Malaysia, Belgium and Ukraine – say they are suspending their probe, claiming they have insufficient evidence to launch any fresh prosecutions.

The Malaysia Airlines plane crash killed 298 people in the east of Donetsk, Ukraine (AFP via Getty Images)

Dutch prosecutor Digna van Boetzelaer said the investigation “has now reached its limit... all leads have been exhausted” as the team laid out the evidence it has uncovered. Russia has always denied involvement in the downing of the civilian jet.

In response to the announcement, Ukraine said it will use all international legal mechanisms to try to bring Mr Putin to justice for the shooting down of flight MH17.

“The difficulty of obtaining evidence and functional immunity do not allow prosecuting the president of the RF (Russian Federation) in national courts,” the country’s prosecutor general, Andriy Kostin wrote on Twitter. “We will seek to employ all the existing international legal mechanisms to bring him to justice.”

The Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte said that the end of the investigation is a "bitter disappointment" but that the Netherlands “will continue to call the Russian Federation to account for its role in this tragedy.” Most of the victims of the downing of MH17 were Dutch. Ten were British nationals.

At the time the plane was shot down, Ukrainian forces were fighting Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk province. Russia illegally annexed Crimea from Ukraine in March 2014, but denied military involvement in fighting in Donetsk at that time.

Last November, a Dutch court convicted convicted two former Russian intelligence agents and a Ukrainian separatist leader of murder for helping arrange the Russian BUK missile system that was used to shoot the Boeing 777 down on 17 July 2014.

The three men, who were tried in absentia, remain at large. One Russian was acquitted.

As part of the conviction of the three men, the Dutch court ruled that Russia had in fact had “overall control” of separatist forces in Donetsk starting from May 2014.

Moscow has always denied involvement in the tragedy (AP)

The Russian foreign ministry accused the court of bowing to pressure from Dutch politicians, prosecutors and the news media.

Prosecutors said on Wednesday they could not identify the specific soldiers responsible for firing the missile system that downed the plane, which is said to have come from Russia’s 53rd brigade in Kursk.

They cited a 2014 phone intercept between Russian officials as evidence that Putin’s approval had been necessary before a request for equipment made by the separatists could be granted.

Most of the 298 victims were Dutch (AP)

In addition, they played a 2017 conversation between Mr Putin himself and the Russian-appointed chief administrator of Ukraine’s Luhansk province in which they discussed the military situation and a prisoner exchange.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022 in what it has termed a “special military operation” and in September said it had annexed Donetsk and three other Ukrainian provinces. A move decried as illegal by the international community at large.

Piet Ploeg, who heads a foundation representing victims – with his brother, his brother’s wife, and his nephew having died in the downing of MH17 – said he was disappointed that the investigation had ended, but was glad prosecutors had laid out their evidence.

“We can’t do a lot with it, Putin can’t be prosecuted, he said. “We wanted to know who was ultimately responsible and that’s clear.”

As well as the criminal trial that was held in the Netherlands, the Dutch and Ukrainian governments are suing Russia at the European Court of Human Rights over its alleged role in the downing of MH17.

Reuters and Associated Press contributed to this report