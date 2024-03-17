Russia elections - live: More than 75 arrested as thousands protest Putin’s sham vote
More than 75 people have been arrested across 17 cities in Russia as thousands took part in the “Noon Against Putin” protest at midday, independent human rights organisation OVD-Info has reported.
In what is the last day of three of voting in the Russian presidential elections, authorities kept up promises to crack down on anyone who took part in the midday protests endorsed by the late Alexei Navalny a fortnight before he died - despite there being no obvious signs of wrongdoing.
Nearly 40 percent of all those arrested were from Kazan, a city 500 miles east of Moscow with a strong Sunni Muslim majority. At least 19 were arrested in Moscow and seven in Vladimir Putin’s hometown of St Petersburg.
In Ufa, southern Russia, one man said he was detained for attempting to throw a photo of Mr Navalny into a ballot box. He told OVD-Info that the authorities then threatened to charge him with obstructing the work of election commissions.
Mr Navalny's allies broadcast videos on YouTube of lines of people queuing up at different polling stations across Russia at midday who they said were there to peacefully protest.
Alexei Navalny's widow Yulia Navalnaya joined election protesters outside the Russian embassy in Berlin on Sunday (17 March).
The crowd could be heard chanting her name as Ms Navalnaya shook hands with protesters.
Protesters could also be seen holding up a fake street sign reading “Alexei Navalny Street”.
The sham Russian election, taking place this weekend, is widely expected to confirm Vladimir Putin’s fifth term of presidency, set to last for at least another six years.
Putin, 71, faces little competition; his opponents are either in jail or in exile abroad. His most prominent competition- Mr Navalny - died in a remote Arctic penal colony last month.
An endless war and a harsher crackdown on dissent? What can Russia expect after Putin’s bogus ballot
As millions of Russians and residents of occupied Ukraine head to the ballots this weekend to vote in rigged presidential elections, Vladimir Putin is ready to further shift the country onto a war footing.
He has already been in power for 24 years, having ruled as prime minister but de facto leader from 2008 to 2012. After changing the constitution in 2020 to allow him to run again, he will surely rule for another six years, eventually eclipsing Joseph Stalin in 2029 as the longest reigning ruler in Russian history.
Consolidating power and quashing dissent has characterised his nearly quarter of a century in power; a new form of much of the same is likely to define his fifth term in charge, this time centred on prolonging his war in Ukraine.
“The election means more war, no peace,” says John Foreman, a former UK defence attache to Moscow.
Russian polls close in occupied Ukraine, says official
Russian polling stations in the occupied Ukrainian region of Luhansk have closed, local officials announced, as the last day of voting in sham presidential elections comes to a close.
Elena Kravchenko, chairman of the Election Commission of the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR), said all 581 polling stations had been closed and they had begun counting votes.
The election commission has claimed that the final turnout in the LPR was 87.12 percent.
Over the past few weeks - voting for the presidential elections was opened early in occupied Ukraine - footage has shown armed Russian soldiers escorting poll workers door-to-door through the four regions of Ukraine illegally annexed by Vladimir Putin in September 2022.
Occupation officials have said the military escorts are there to protect those collecting votes but Ukraine says they are there to intimidate civilians into voting for a man that ordered the invasion of their regional homes.
Ukrainian drone downed in Russia's Kaluga region, says governor
A Ukrainian drone was downed in Russia’s Kaluga region, the local governor said on Sunday.
No casualties or damage were reported, he said.
Navalny's widow takes part in noon protest in Berlin
Yulia Navalnaya has taken part in a noon protest against Vladimir Putin in Berlin, activists have said.
The widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny headed out in the German city at 12pm local time as part of “Noon Against Putin” movement.
Activists said that some people chanted “Yulia, Yulia”, and clapped.
Footage shows voters queuing at a polling station in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on Sunday (17 March). The sham election is widely expected to confirm Vladimir Putin's fifth term of presidency, set to last for at least another six years. Putin, 71, faces little competition; his opponents are either in jail or in exile abroad, and the most prominent - Alexei Navalny - died in a remote Arctic penal colony last month.
With the results of the vote already known in advance, it may be tempting to cast a blind eye to the proceedings, writes Mary Dejevsky. But after the death of Alexei Navalny, and uncertainty around Ukraine, things may not be quite as predictable as they seem...
Pictured: Russians vote in sham election
