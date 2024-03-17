✕ Close Russian gas pipeline explodes in huge fireball blast amid series of 'Ukrainian strikes'

More than 75 people have been arrested across 17 cities in Russia as thousands took part in the “Noon Against Putin” protest at midday, independent human rights organisation OVD-Info has reported.

In what is the last day of three of voting in the Russian presidential elections, authorities kept up promises to crack down on anyone who took part in the midday protests endorsed by the late Alexei Navalny a fortnight before he died - despite there being no obvious signs of wrongdoing.

Nearly 40 percent of all those arrested were from Kazan, a city 500 miles east of Moscow with a strong Sunni Muslim majority. At least 19 were arrested in Moscow and seven in Vladimir Putin’s hometown of St Petersburg.

In Ufa, southern Russia, one man said he was detained for attempting to throw a photo of Mr Navalny into a ballot box. He told OVD-Info that the authorities then threatened to charge him with obstructing the work of election commissions.

Mr Navalny's allies broadcast videos on YouTube of lines of people queuing up at different polling stations across Russia at midday who they said were there to peacefully protest.