Vladimir Putin has made the first rare admission that fighting with Ukrainian troops is “extremely difficult” in areas it annexed illegally from the Volodymyr Zelensky administration.

“Yes, it is difficult for you now. The situation in the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions is extremely difficult,” he said during Moscow’s Security Services Day.

The Russian president also ordered bolstering of Moscow’s borders, asked special services to keep greater control of society and ensure the safety of people in Russian-controlled parts in eastern Ukraine which have been denounced by world leaders who called it a “sham referendum” held at gunpoint.

On the war front lines, a Russian artillery offensive struck 25 towns and villages around Bakhmut and Avdiivka along with another northeastern town Kupiansk.

Russia has accused Ukrainian shelling of targeting a hospital wing and a kindergarten yesterday.

The war in Ukraine, which Mr Putin calls his “special military operation” is days short of entering its 11th month, leaving tens of thousands dead, millions refugees and many cities reduced to ruins.