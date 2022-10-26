✕ Close Low-flying attack helicopter narrowly misses cars on Ukraine highway

Vladimir Putin’s forces are now digging in for the “heaviest of battles” in Ukraine’s strategic southern city of Kherson, which was illegally claimed by Russia in a sham referendum last month.

"With Kherson everything is clear. The Russians are replenishing, strengthening their grouping there," said Oleksiy Arestovych, adviser to Volodymyr Zelensky.

He added: "It means that nobody is preparing to withdraw. On the contrary, the heaviest of battles is going to take place for Kherson."

Meanwhile, Mr Zelensky said his forces will retake Crimea from Russian control in a renewed bid for the territory annexed by Moscow in 2014.

“We will definitely liberate Crimea. We will return this part of our country not only to the all-Ukrainian space, but also to the all-European space,” he said in his nightly address.

This comes after Russia told the UN Security Council on Tuesday that Ukraine is preparing to use a "dirty bomb", a claim widely dismissed by western and Ukrainian officials as a pretext for intensifying the war.