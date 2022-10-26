Vladimir Putin’s forces are now digging in for the “heaviest of battles” in Ukraine’s strategic southern city of Kherson, which was illegally claimed by Russia in a sham referendum last month.
"With Kherson everything is clear. The Russians are replenishing, strengthening their grouping there," said Oleksiy Arestovych, adviser to Volodymyr Zelensky.
He added: "It means that nobody is preparing to withdraw. On the contrary, the heaviest of battles is going to take place for Kherson."
Meanwhile, Mr Zelensky said his forces will retake Crimea from Russian control in a renewed bid for the territory annexed by Moscow in 2014.
“We will definitely liberate Crimea. We will return this part of our country not only to the all-Ukrainian space, but also to the all-European space,” he said in his nightly address.
This comes after Russia told the UN Security Council on Tuesday that Ukraine is preparing to use a "dirty bomb", a claim widely dismissed by western and Ukrainian officials as a pretext for intensifying the war.
Ukraine war's biggest battle looms in Kherson, says Kyiv
Ukrainian officials have warned of a fierce battle to come in Kherson, with Russian soldiers digging in for the “heaviest of battles” in the strategic southern region.
Oleksiy Arestovych, adviser to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, said that there is no sign that Russian forces were preparing to abandon the city.
“With Kherson everything is clear. The Russians are replenishing, strengthening their grouping there,” Arestovych said in an online video late on Tuesday.
“It means that nobody is preparing to withdraw. On the contrary, the heaviest of battles is going to take place for Kherson.”
Russia-installed authorities have been putting increased pressure on Kherson residents to leave.
"Search and filtration procedures are intensifying as are searches of cars and homes," Yuri Sobolevsky, a member of the ousted pro-Ukrainian Kherson regional council, wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
