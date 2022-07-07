Ukraine news – live: Putin expands Black Sea fleet with missile carriers and subs
Taking action against one of the biggest nuclear powers would be ‘absurd’, says former Kremlin chief
Vladimir Putin’s predecessor has warned the US that any attempt by the West to punish Russia over its invasion of Ukraine risks endangering humanity.
Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev said attempts to use courts or tribunals to investigate Russia’s actions in would be futile and catastrophic.
Mr Medvedev, now deputy chair of the Russian security council, said on Telegram: “The idea of punishing a country that has one of the largest nuclear potentials is absurd. And potentially poses a threat to the existence of humanity.”
Russia and the US control about 90 per cent of the world’s nuclear warheads, with around 4,000 warheads each, according to the Federation of American Scientists. Relations between Russia and the West have not been so low since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.
Meanwhile, Mr Putin’s troops are moving towards Donetsk amid his plan to seize the entire Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, days after he declared a “major victory” in neighbouring region Luhansk.
Luhansk governor Serhiy Haidai said the Russians are “shelling everything in their path”.
Russia to attend G20 meet today as war rages in Ukraine’s east
Russia is set to participate in the two-day long G20 meeting starting today with ministers in Indonesia as the war plays out in Europe, intensifying in Ukraine’s east.
Moscow’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov will be participating alongside other G20 ministers and tensions from the Russian invasion are likely to overshadow the summit.
Russia’s presence has been objected to at the summit due to its role in Ukraine’s invasion.
The country “must not be allowed to use the G20 meeting as a platform given its war in Ukraine”, said German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock ahead of her arrival in Bali.
"It is in the interest of us all to ensure that international law is respected and adhered to. That is the common denominator," Ms Baerbock said in a statement.
Zelensky says fighting for entire south, Donbas: ‘Most brutal confrontation'
Volodymyr Zelensky said his troops are fighting the ‘most brutal confrontation’ in the entire Ukrainian Donbas region as he shared the ground situation from the besieged country late on Wednesday.
“Ukrainian forces are currently advancing in several tactical directions, in particular in the south - in the Kherson region, in the Zaporizhzhia region. We will not give up our land - the entire sovereign territory of Ukraine will be Ukrainian. People should know it,” Mr Zelensky said.
He added: “Therefore, if you have an opportunity to speak with people in the south of our country - with Kherson, Henichesk, Berdyansk, Melitopol and other cities and villages - please spread the truth there. Use every opportunity to tell the people in the occupied areas that we remember them and we are fighting for them.”
Mr Zelensky said “we are fighting for our entire south, for the entire Ukrainian Donbas - the most brutal confrontation is currently there, near Slovyansk and Bakhmut”.
“We are fighting for the Kharkiv region. The occupiers should not think that their time on this land is long-lasting and that the superiority of their artillery is eternal,” he said.
Russia expands fleet in Black Sea: Ukrainian officials
Russia has increased its presence by deploying additional units in the Black Sea, officials from the Ukrainian military said.
The amping up of naval presence by Moscow has been confirmed by Ukraine’s southern operational command, reported The Kyiv Independent.
Russia has deployed an additional five missile carriers, two submarines and one amphibious assault ship, the Ukrainian military said.
Weapons from west ‘working powerfully’, says Zelensky
The artillery received from western nations to aid Ukraine in the ongoing Russian invasion has “started working powerfully”, Volodymyr Zelensky said late on Wednesday.
“Finally it is felt that the western artillery - the weapons we received from our partners - started working very powerfully. Its accuracy is exactly as needed. Our defenders inflict very noticeable strikes on depots and other spots that are important for the logistics of the occupiers,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address.
He added that the bonus military prowess has helped Ukrainian fighters “significantly reduces the offensive potential of the Russian army”.
The losses of the occupiers will only increase every week, as will the difficulty of supplying them, Mr Zelensky added.
He also detailed the losses in the besieged country in the past 24 hours.
“Today in Kharkiv, the Pedagogical University was destroyed by a Russian missile strike - the main building, lecture halls, university museum, scientific library. This characterises the Russian invasion with 100 per cent accuracy,” he said.
Mr Zelensky said that when it comes to the “definition of barbarism, this strike fits the bill the most”.
“Only an enemy of civilisation and humanity can do such things - strike missiles at a university, a pedagogical university,” he said.
Russia says Japan has ‘unfriendly’ stance toward Moscow
Japan has taken an “unfriendly” position toward Russia which does not help to develop ties in either trade and economy or the energy sector, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
The east asian island nation has joined its Western allies in slapping sweeping economic sanctions on Russia over its actions in Ukraine. Moscow has also been annoyed by reports that Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida has proposed capping the price of Russian oil at around half its current level.
“Japan is taking a very unfriendly position towards Russia. In any case, such an unfriendly stance does not help to facilitate relations on trade and the economy, including the energy dialogue,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
“We discussed Mr Kishida’s proposal yesterday and have said that this is only an initiative announced, there were no consolidated decisions taken,” Peskov said. “It is doubtful whether such decisions could be taken, frankly speaking.”
Commenting on Kishida’s reported comments, Russia‘s former president Dmitry Medvedev warned on Tuesday that global oil prices might exceed $300-$400 (£250-£335) per barrel if the price cap proposals were implemented.
Scholz says Germany must speed up green transition due to Ukraine war
Germany must implement the transition to green energy faster because of Russia‘s invasion of Ukraine, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday, adding that Russia was using energy as a political weapon.
“Energy policy is not just a question of price. Energy policy is also security policy,” Mr Scholz said at an event hosted by the Renewable Energy Association.
“That’s why we now have to turbo charge the expansion of renewable energy,” he said.
Germany has agreed with other EU countries to ban imports of Russian oil from December, with a ban on petroleum following on 5 February 2023. Last month Russia closed the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline to Germany for scheduled maintenance works but Berlin fears Moscow will not turn the pump back on.
Russia blocks oil pipeline to Europe citing ‘environmental concerns’
A court in Russia ordered a pipeline bringing oil from Kazakhstan to Europe halted for 30 days for what it said were environmental violations, Russian media reported.
The ruling by a court in Russia’s southern city of Novorossiysk cited the results of a recent inspection of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium.
Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told EU Council President Charles Michel on Tuesday that Kazakhstan “is ready to use its hydrocarbon potential in order to stabilise the situation on the world and European markets”.
European Union countries are moving away from Russian gas in response to the war in Ukraine but officials fear that Moscow will cut off supplies before replacement sources are found.
Russia has already cut supplies on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline serving Germany and France and has reduced the flow of gas to other countries including Italy and Poland.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday called for emergency plans to prepare for a complete cut-off by Moscow.
Ukraine thwarting Russian advance into Donetsk, officials claim
Ukraine has so far thwarted an attempted Russian advance into the north of its Donetsk region, but the city of Slovyansk and other populated areas there were being pounded by artillery and missiles, Ukrainian officials said on Wednesday.
Russia and separatist proxies were already in control of the southern part of Donetsk province when they largely completed the seizure of the neighbouring Luhansk region on Sunday with the capture of Lysychansk, much of which now lies in ruins.
Moscow says fully pushing the Ukrainian military out of both regions is central to what it calls its “special military operation” to ensure its own security, a more than four-month-long offensive that the West calls an unprovoked war.
Donetsk and Luhansk provinces comprise the Donbas, the eastern, heavily industrial region of Ukraine that has become the biggest battlefield in Europe for generations and over which Russia wants to wrest control for separatists it supports.
Ukrainian officials reported heavy fighting as Russian forces tried to push southwards into Donetsk from Luhansk and towards Sloviansk.
“We are holding back the enemy on the [Luhansk/Donetsk[ border,” Luhansk Governor Serhiy Gaidai told Ukrainian TV.
He said Russian regular and reserve forces had been sent there in an apparent effort to cross the Siverskiy Donets river and that two small settlements just inside Luhansk’s boundary witnessed fierce fighting.
Reuters
Biden speaks with American sports star detained in Russia
Joe Biden spoke today with the wife of a US basketball player who is detained in Russia, the White House said.
Brittney Griner, the 31-year-old WNBA star who was arrested in Moscow four months ago, is facing a 10 year prison term in Russia on charges including intentionally transporting narcotics.
After a call today to her wife from the president and Vice President Kamala Harris, the White House said: “The president called Cherelle [Griner] to reassure her that he is working to secure Brittney’s release as soon as possible, as well as the release of Paul Whelan and other US nationals who are wrongfully detained or held hostage in Russia and around the world.”
The White House earlier said that freeing the detained sports star was a priority for the president.
Enduring Russian campaign ‘challenging’ but West won’t change tack
Western officials have said the sustainability of Russia’s attacks on Ukraine is “challenging” but described the impact on their munitions and morale as “remarkable”.
The capture of Lysychansk over the weekend meant Russia had made “genuine headway” on the objective it claimed was the rationale for the invasion – the supposed liberation of the Donbas, officials told the PA News Agency.
But one official said it “remains highly uncertain whether Russia will secure the limits of Donetsk Oblast this year”.
They also said there has been “better cooperation” amongst Russian forces in the south after General of the Army Sergey Surovikin took over command of the southern group of forces.
One official said: “Russia has made some significant command changes in recent weeks.
“Notably General of the Army Sergey Surovikin has taken over command of the southern group of forces, which is overseeing the occupation of southern Ukraine and the advances on the Donbas from the south.
“He’s a controversial figure even by the standards of Russian general officers.
“It is unclear whether it’s his influence which has led to the recent successes around Lysychansk, but certainly there’s been better cooperation amongst groups of forces on the Russian side than we saw in the earlier phases of the war.”
An official said Russia’s tactical success in the Donbas region “does not mean that we have changed our position”.
