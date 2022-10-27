Ukraine-Russia war – live: Putin says West is playing ‘dangerous and dirty game’
Russian president says the Occident does not respect other people
Nuclear strike will be ‘incredibly serious mistake’, Biden warns Russia
Vladimir Putin has accused the West of playing a “dangerous and dirty game” and seeks to escalate the war in Ukraine.
In his speech to the Valdai Discussion Club, a Moscow-based thinktank, the Russian president also said that the West is blinded by colonialism.
He added that Russia does not consider itself an enemy of the West, as he railed against “arrogant” Western leaders who he said were set on imposing their values on the rest of the world.
In a long ramble, he also said that Russia would never accept Western countries telling it what to do, and said the longer the West took to realise this, the higher the price would be.
His speech is characterised by an appeal to countries outside of the West as he claims the West is now a “minority” and does not respect the rights of other people.
Meanwhile, Ukraine has boosted its forces in the northern region near Belarus to counter any possible renewed Russian attack across the border, Ukraine‘s general staff said today.
Putin says Russia tried to ‘be friends’ with the West, Nato
President Vladimir Putin said the West rejected Russia’s attempts to build good relations with the United States and NATO because it was set on making Russia vulnerable.
Moscow had wanted to “be friends” with the West and Nato but would not accept attempts by the United States, European Union and Britain to hold Russia down, Putin said in a speech to the Valdai Discussion Club in Moscow.
Putin claims West seeks global domination by using Ukraine
Vladimir Putin has sought to cast the conflict in Ukraine as part of efforts by the West to secure its global domination.
Speaking at a conference of international policy experts, Putin accused the U.S. and its allies of trying to dictate their terms to other nations in a “dangerous and bloody” domination game.
Putin, who sent his troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, has cast Western support for Ukraine as part of broad efforts by Washington and its allies to enforce what they call a rules-based world order that only foments chaos. The Russian leader warned that “he who will sow the wind will reap the whirlwind.”
Putin claimed that “humankind now faces a choice: accumulate a load of problems that will inevitably crush us all or try to find solutions that may not be ideal but working and could make the world more stable and secure.”
Putin said Russia isn’t the enemy of the West but will continue to oppose the diktat of Western neo-liberal elites.
Putin says West sanctions anyone it cannot control
Vladimir Putin has said countries in the West impose sanctions of anyone who does not want to be under their thumb.
He also said that Russia is simply standing up for itself against the West’s attempt to seek global domination.
Putin accuses the West of playing a ‘dangerous and dirty game'
Vladimir Putin has accused the West of playing a “dangerous and dirty game”. He also said that the West is blinded by colonialism.
Putin accused West of taking steps to ‘escalate’ war
The Russian president has accused the West of trying to “escalate” the war.
He said in his speech this afternoon: “The West … has taken several steps towards escalation and they are always trying to escalate. There’s nothing new there.
“They’re fuelling the war in the Ukraine, organising politicians around Taiwan, destabilising the world food and energy markets.
“As far as the last one is concerned, it is not deliberate, [I] don’t doubt that. It was due to a number of systemic errors committed by the Western authorities I’ve just mentioned.”
Putin says West seeks global domination
In his speech attacking the West, Vladimir Putin said the West seeks global domination and wants to control global resources.
He also claimed that the Wesr wants to contain the development of other civilisations.
Putin says West is playing ‘dangerous and dirty game’ in speech
Vladimir Putin has given his opening remarks of his annual speech at the meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club think tank.
He said the West is playing a “dangerous and dirty game” and has been blinded by colonialism.
'Survival kits' in lifts: Kyiv residents get creative amid power cuts
When near-daily rolling blackouts began in his Kyiv apartment block, Taras Logginov knew anyone getting stuck in the lifts of the 17-storey building would appreciate some basic supplies to help them through the ordeal.
With Russian strikes on Ukraine‘s power infrastructure now wreaking havoc on the hundreds of high rises in the capital Logginov and other thoughtful residents regularly leave so-called “survival kits” in lifts across the city.
A typical pack contains water, energy bars and sweets, a torch and a container for going to the toilet. Logginov also includes extra items such as bubble solution to keep children entertained, or a square of foam to sit on.
“I could of course claim that I thought of this myself, but in truth I saw it on the internet,” grinned Logginov, 63, referring to dozens of social media posts offering tips on how to survive blackouts that can last several hours.
Local officials have warned citizens of the danger of using lifts during air raid sirens, but taking the stairs is not a viable option for many Kyivans who need to climb 15 or 20 floors to reach their apartment.
As Logginov hung up a plastic bag emblazoned with a red cross in the building’s second lift, a neighbour walked by and thanked him. Logginov, who also works as a rescuer and has helped sift through rubble after missile attacks, was delighted at the friendly acknowledgment.
His wife, Liudmylla, said the war had helped bring the building’s residents closer together.
“We talk more, we smile more, yes, it brings us together quite a lot,” she said. “When Taras put up these bags, people started coming up to us and asking if they could help with them, give us some money for them,” she said. The couple politely declined the cash.
Residents said the bags helped reduce their anxiety.
“I’m not scared of getting stuck because I know there’s water and energy bars there,” said 27-year-old Vladyslav Derbyshev, entering the apartment block with his dog.
Nuclear strike would be an ‘incredibly serious mistake’, Biden warns Russia
Russia would make an “incredibly serious mistake” if it used a tactical nuclear weapon in the war against Ukraine, Joe Biden has warned Moscow amid concerns of a false flag operation to escalate attacks.
Washington and western allies have raised renewed and urgent concerns over Russia using a pretext to unleash a nuclear weapon in the war.
Mr Biden, who received an updated Covid booster shot on Tuesday in the White House, was asked by reporters whether he thought the Kremlin could use a “dirty bomb attack” as a false flag operation to escalate war.
“I spent a lot of time today talking about that,” Mr Biden responded.
Shweta Sharma has more:
Nuclear strike would be an ‘incredibly serious mistake’, Biden warns Russia
Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of attempting to use ‘dirty bomb’
EU Energy Commissioner discusses gas price cap with Norway
European Union Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said on Thursday she had informed Norwegian officials about planned “emergency measures” to address high energy prices, including a price cap on natural gas.
EU energy ministers this week discussed proposals to contain and potentially cap gas prices that have soared in the wake of the war in Ukraine and as Russian supplies have dwindled.
Norway has become the most important natural gas supplier to the EU, accounting for 25% of all EU imports, after a drop in Russian gas flows.
“We have to find solutions that help us to calm down the gas market in a way that our consumers and businesses can continue operating and not lose their level playing field against other global market regions,” Simson told a news conference.
However, no decision had yet been made and work continued to address questions on how a price cap will secure supply and over its design, she said, speaking after meeting Norway’s Oil and Energy Minister Terje Aasland.
EU energy ministers will meet again on Nov. 24, with Simson not ruling out a proposal before that date.
“I think the Norwegian government, we have been very clear that this solution will find place in a commercial framework and that is still our message. But I think dialogue is important in this difficult time,” Aasland said during the same news conference.
Simson also said the Commission planned to establish a platform for joint gas purchases that could cover at least 15% of the EU’s gas storage capacity.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies