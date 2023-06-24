For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Russian President Vladimir Putin has given a televised address, accusing the Wagner group of a ‘stab in the back’ and saying Russia is ‘facing treason’.

Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has said he wants to oust the leadership of the Defence Ministry over its purported incompetence and has posted videos of himself in the southern Russian city of Rostov where the Russian army has one of its headquarters.

An audio message on the social media app Telegram detailed Prigozhin’s fighters had crossed the border and were “ready to die” in confrontation with those in their way.

Vladmir Putin carried out a speech on Saturday morning ( )

“All of us are ready to die. All 25,000, and then another 25,000,” he said, after earlier accusing the Russian top brass of launching strikes against his men,” he said.

“We are dying for the Russian people.”

However, Putin was quick to double-down on those working outside his regime and warned of “inevitable punishment” for anyone dividing Russian society.

Putin went on to say some of his countrymen had been “tricked into a criminal adventure” without specifically referring to those under Prigozhin.

He also said “high treason” was the result of certain “ambitions” that are underway.

“This internal mutiny is a mortal blow to us,” Putin said before adding the exercise was a “stab in the back on our troops and the people of Russia”.

“I am doing everything to repel this attack.

Yevgeny Prigozhin has said he wants to oust the leadership of the Defence Ministry (AP)

“Those who mutiny have betrayed Russia and I urge anybody involved in it to cease any kind of participation in armed conflict.”

Prigozhin currently claims to have more than 25,000 fighters under his command.

In one video, Prigozhin said he was at the headquarters of the Southern Military District in Rostov and demanded Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and the country’s top general Valery Gerasimov come meet him.

“We have arrived here, we want to receive the chief of the general staff and Shoigu,” Prigozhin said in the video.

“Unless they come, we’ll be here, we’ll blockade the city of Rostov and head for Moscow.”

He earlier accused the Kremlin of deliberately bombing Wagner troops in a series of explosive claims.

Prigozhin said in another video multiple military sites in Rostov, including the airfield, were under the Wagner’s control.