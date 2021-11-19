Two people shot as rioting erupts at anti-lockdown protest in Rotterdam

Two people have been injured after police fired warning shots when riots broke out in the Dutch city of Rotterdam during protests against new Covid restrictions.

Police tweeted that “there are injuries in connection with the shots” during the violent unrest, which was linked to anger among some Dutch citizens at plans by the government to restrict access for unvaccinated people to select venues.

Riot police used water cannon in an attempt to move several hundred of rioters from a central street in the city.

“The police are present in large numbers and are trying to restore order,” Rotterdam police said.

Photos in Dutch media showed at least one police car ablaze and another with a bicycle smashed through the windscreen.

Police said in a tweet that rioters started fires and threw fireworks during the rioting (EPA)

Demonstrators take part in a protest on Coolsingel street in the centre of the city (ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

Police spokesperson Patricia Wessels told the Reuters news agency: “We fired warning shots and there were also direct shots fired because the situation was life-threatening.

“We know that at least two people were wounded, probably as a result of the warning shots, but we need to investigate the exact causes further.”

The government has said it wants to introduce a law that would allow businesses to restrict the country’s coronavirus pass system to only people who are fully vaccinated or have recovered from Covid-19, excluding people who test negative.

A partial lockdown came into force a week ago after the country saw record numbers of infections.

In January, rioting broke out in Rotterdam and other Dutch cities after the government announced a curfew in an attempt to rein in soaring coronavirus infections.

More follows...