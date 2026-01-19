American sentenced to 5 years in Russia prison after rifle found on his yacht at Black Sea resort
Zimmerman argued that he had purchased the firearm for self-defence
An American citizen has been sentenced to five years in a Russian prison after being convicted of illegally transporting weapons, court officials announced on Monday.
Charles Wayne Zimmerman received the sentence from a court in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, following the discovery of a rifle on his yacht in June.
Russian customs officials reportedly found the weapon during an inspection upon his arrival at the port.
According to a statement from the regional courts' press service, Mr Zimmerman told the court he had travelled to Russia to meet a woman he had previously contacted online.
Zimmerman argued that he had purchased the firearm for self-defence and was unaware that it was prohibited to keep it on his vessel.
There has been no immediate comment from U.S. officials regarding the conviction.
Zimmerman is one of a few Americans who remain in Russian custody after a series of high-profile prisoner exchanges with the United States in recent years.
