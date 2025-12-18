Why can’t the EU agree on using £80bn of frozen Russian assets for the Ukraine war?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The European Union is set to vote on a historic proposal to use billions in frozen Russian assets to fund Ukraine on Thursday.

It comes at a critical juncture in peace talks, after President Vladimir Putin called European leaders “little pigs” on Wednesday and US president Donald Trump accused the continent of showing weakness.

Europe has floated an unprecedented plan to raise £80bn out of a total of £250bn in frozen Russian assets for Ukraine to support its war effort and in turn put pressure on Putin to end the war.

The EU has been locked in talks for months about the legal and financial ramifications of freezing the assets, but caution continues to hold up delivery at a crucial time.

Belgium, which holds the majority of the assets, fears it could have to pay back everything on its own if Russia successfully challenges the plan. Its backing will depend on the EU sharing out responsibility.

Russia has already vowed to strike back with “the harshest reaction” against any “illegal action” by the EU around its frozen assets and has called the scheme “theft”.

open image in gallery Rescuers work at the site of a destroyed building in Sloviansk, Ukraine ( Reuters )

How would the plan work?

As it stands, the European Commission is looking to find £80bn ($105bn) for Ukraine through frozen assets or international borrowing.

The money – made up of private assets such as yachts and real estate as well as sovereign assets including cash, bonds and securities – would support military costs and help cover basic services crippled by nearly four years of conflict.

Ursula von der Leyen, the Commission president, estimated the loan would cover two-thirds of Ukraine’s funding needs for the next two years. Other partners could cover the rest, she said.

Britain also holds around £25bn of frozen Russian assets and is looking to coordinate with EU states to tap the assets. Some €290bn (£250bn) were frozen in the West after Russia’s full-scale invasion.

On Wednesday Prime Minister Keir Starmer warned Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich that the “clock is ticking” to hand over £2.5bn from the sale of Chelsea Football Club. He told Parliament that a licence had been issued to transfer the funds to the people of Ukraine.

open image in gallery A mother cries at the coffin of her son Oleh Borovyk, who was killed by Russian forces near Pokrovsk ( AP )

Could Belgium scupper the deal?

Leaders had aimed to agree on a reparations loan for Ukraine by October – but hopes were dashed by opposition from Belgium.

Belgium holds most of the assets Europe wants to harness. Euroclear, a central securities depository in Brussels, holds around £160bn. The main issue is that its government is wary that a successful legal challenge could leave the country having to repay the entire amount on its own.

“It would mean bankruptcy for Belgium,” foreign minister Maxime Prévot has explained.

As such, Belgium would want guarantees from its EU partners that they would share responsibility in the event of any challenge against the state or Euroclear. Otherwise, they suggest the EU borrow the amounts needed on the markets.

But Italy, Malta and Bulgaria have also expressed concerns over the scheme and have asked the EU to look at alternatives to support Ukraine.

On Wednesday Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni said using Russia’s assets without a solid legal basis would hand Moscow “the first victory since the start of the war”.

open image in gallery Belgium’s Bart de Wever warns the plan risks burdening his country with huge debt ( AP )

Europe could share responsibility

Germany’s Friedrich Merz came out in favour of equally dividing up responsibility in order to move forwards with the plan. Belgium could not reasonably rely solely on political promises and deserves legally binding assurance, he said.

De Wever said he hoped to have a fruitful discussion with Mr Merz on Friday, but would not be pushed into backing a plan.

Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk urged European leaders to make a swift decision on the matter. The country has been one of several, including Lithuania, Estonia and Denmark, who have accused Russia of “hybrid warfare” after drone incursions into their airspace.

“Now we have a simple choice - either money today or blood tomorrow. And I am not talking about Ukraine only, I am talking about Europe,” Tusk said. “All European leaders have to finally rise to this occasion.”

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova previously told reporters: “Any illegal actions involving our assets will not go unanswered... Preparations for a package of countermeasures in the event of actual theft and seizure of Russian Federation assets are already underway.”