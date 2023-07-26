Former Greek defence minister calls for help from Russia to fight fires
A former Greek defence minister has urged the Greek government to seek help from Russia to fight the devastating wildfires.
Panos Kamennos claims it is impossible to cope with the fires without the support of the Russian Be-200 amphibious aircraft.
“Without Beriev, nothing happens. Let’s bow out heads and ask for help now. We will be given...” he said in a social media post.
Russian aircraft manufacturer Beirev specialises in amphibious aircrafts that can take off and land on both solid ground and water.
Its giant planes have proved to be a devisive weapon in extinguishing flames during the Greek fire season.
In particular, the Beriev Be-200 Altair is said to be designed for such a task as well as search and rescue, cargo, maritime patrol and passenger transportation.
The plane can also scoop up 12 tonnes of water in just 14 seconds and its tanks can also be filled on the ground.
Its enormous potential will be missed from Greece’s arsenal of fire fighting services.
Dangerous wildfires have been ravaging the country for almost two weeks, spread by high winds.
Thousands of tourists, including 10,000 UK holidaymakers, have been evacuated from the country and its islands.
Rhodes and Corfu are bracing for at least another 48 hours of inferno as forecasters predict temperatures in southern Europe will not peak until Wednesday.
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis warned of tough days ahead, with conditions possibly improving after Thursday.
“All of us are standing guard. In the face of what the entire planet is facing, especially the Mediterranean which is a climate change hot-spot, there is no magical defence mechanism,” he said.
Other areas affected by wildfires include Evia and the Peloponnese region.
Russia’s Beriev Be-200 can empty its water tanks over an area engulfed by flames in 0.8 to 1.0 seconds when flying above the minimum drop speed of 140mph.
The aircraft was used in Greece to fight the forest fires of 2007 and again during the summer of 2021.
This summer, the Greek Fire Brigade has been battling more than 500 fires countrywide without the use of the aircraft.
Weather maps show the latest heatwave to hit Europe is set to peak on Wednesday when temperatures will surpass 44C in some parts of Greece.
Last weekend, the island of Rhodes saw the biggest evacuation in Greek history, with more than 20,000 people forece to flee homes and hotels.
In Corfu, 2,500 people have already been evacuated in the face of dozens of blazes on the island.
France, Portugal, Turkey and Croatia are among other European countries that have been battling wildfires in recent days.
Extreme weather conditions on the continent are being mirror worldwide, from the US to Asia.
