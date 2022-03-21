Russia bombs Kyiv shopping centre ‘killing eight people’ as fireball engulfs mall

Russia has bombed a shopping centre in Kyiv in an attack reported to have killed at least eight people.

Shelling hit the building and nearby houses in the city centre as the war in eastern Europe waged on.

Footage shows a fireball erupt from the shopping centre and the sky light up orange as the shopping centre was bombed late on Sunday.

The force of the explosion shattered every window in the high-rise tower next door and twisted their metal frames.

Emergency officials said at least eight people died in the attack overnight, which followed a relative lull of fighting in the capital over the weekend.

Vitali Klitschko, tweeted there had been several explosions in the Podilskyi district of the capital on Sunday.

Rescue workers searched through the rubble on Monday, while firefighters also worked to extinguish a fire that broke out in the bombing.

A man walks with a dog at the site of a shelling of a shopping centre in Kyiv (REUTERS)

Images showed locals looking on at the devastation as they walked past the site where the shopping centre stood just the day before.

Russian troops have been shelling Kyiv and trying to surround the capital, which had nearly three million residents before the war, during its offensive in Ukraine.

On Monday, British intelligence said Russian forces advancing on the capital city - which remains under Ukrainian control nearly a month into the invasion - from the northeast had stalled.

People gather amid the destruction caused after shelling of a shopping centre in Kyiv (AP)

It said Ukrainian resistance had kept the bulk of Russian forces more than 25 km from the city centre, but Kyiv remains the “primary military objective” in the war.

More than 900 civilians have been killed during the conflict in eastern Europe, according to the United Nations, who said the real figure is likely much higher.