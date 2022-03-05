UK accuses Russia of using Mariupol ceasefire to ‘reset’ troops

The UK government has accused Russia of proposing the failed ceasefire in Mariupol as cover to reshuffle its military for a renewed assault on Ukraine.
In an “intelligence update”, the Ministry of Defence said the brief pause in fighting on Saturday – which it was hoped would allow for mass civilian evacuations – “was likely an attempt to deflect international condemnation while resetting its forces for renewed offensive activity”.
Russia said earlier it had opened humanitarian corridors near the besieged eastern cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha – but local authorities soon urged residents to return to shelters, accusing Russia of continued shelling and bombing in Mariupol and its outskirts.
Moscow’s defence ministry, however, accused Ukrainian “nationalists” of preventing civilians from leaving, the RIA news agency reported.
“By accusing Ukraine of breaking the agreement, Russia is likely seeking to shift responsibility for current and future civilian casualties in the city,” the Ministry of Defence said.
Both Volnovakha and Mariupol have been under relentless and seemingly near-indiscriminate Russian bombardment over recent days.
On Friday, local MP Dmytro Lubinets warned the attack in Volnovakha was so intense that dead bodies lay uncollected and that there was “not any building which has not suffered from direct or collateral damage”.
In Mariupol – a key Azov Sea port city which Vladimir Putin will need to seize in order to create a land corridor between Russia and annexed Crimea – Moscow’s siege has seen shops, hospitals and schools wracked by explosions, also knocking out water, heating, lighting, and – vitally – communications.
It was in this environment of fear and confusion that the brief ceasefire was declared on Saturday morning, and some residents were reportedly unsure whether the announcement that it was safe to flee the city was merely false information spread by Moscow.
World news in pictures
Show all 50
The ceasefire had been supposed to last for five hours from 7am GMT, with evacuations starting two hours in.
But by 10am GMT Mariupol authorities announced the evacuation had been postponed, accusing Russia of failing to uphold the ceasefire. Moscow claimed that no one had made use of the “humanitarian corridors”.
As the ceasefire collapsed, Alexander, a 44-year-old engineer and Mariupol resident told the BBC: “I'm on the street, I can hear shelling every three to five minutes ... I can see cars of people who tried to flee and they are coming back. It is chaos.”
