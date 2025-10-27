Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Russia has reportedly tested a new nuclear-capable and powered cruise missile, which President Vladimir Putin claims is designed to confound existing defences, moving closer to its military deployment.

Remarks released on Sunday by the Kremlin, alongside video footage, showed Mr Putin in camouflage fatigues meeting senior military figures. General Valery Gerasimov, Russia’s chief of general staff, informed the Russian leader that the Burevestnik missile covered 14,000 kilometres (8,700 miles) during a crucial test conducted on Tuesday.

Gerasimov said the Burevestnik, or Storm Petrel in Russian, spent 15 hours in the air, adding “that’s not the limit.”

“We need to determine the possible uses and begin preparing the infrastructure for deploying these weapons to our armed forces,” Putin told Gerasimov in the video and instructed him to work on the missile’s final tests. Putin also claimed it was invulnerable to current and future missile defenses, due to its almost unlimited range and unpredictable flight path.

open image in gallery In this image made from video released by the Russian Presidential Press Office on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks while visiting one of the command posts of the Joint Group of Forces. (Russian Presidential Press Office via AP) ( Russian Presidential Press Office )

Here are some key facts about the weapon.

What is Russia's Burevestnik missile and what does it translate to?

- The 9M730 Burevestnik, whose name translates as "storm petrel", is a ground-launched, low-flying cruise missile that is not only capable of carrying a nuclear warhead but is also nuclear-powered. NATO refers to it as the SSC-X-9 Skyfall.

- Putin, who first revealed the project in March 2018, has said it has an unlimited range and can evade U.S. missile defences. But some Western experts have questioned its strategic value, saying it won't add capabilities that Moscow does not already have, and may disgorge radiation along its flight path.

- Putin said on Sunday that the weapon was unique. Russia's top general, Valery Gerasimov, chief of the general staff of Russia's armed forces, told Putin that in the October 21 test the missile travelled 14,000 km (8,700 miles) and was in the air for about 15 hours. He said it travelled on nuclear power, could defeat any missile defence and has an unlimited range.

- Its nuclear propulsion is designed to enable it to fly much further, for longer, than traditional turbojet or turbofan engines that are limited by how much fuel they can carry. This would allow it to "loiter" for an extended period before hitting a target. The Nuclear Threat Initiative, a U.S.-based non-profit security organisation, said it could stay aloft potentially for days: "In operation, the Burevestnik would carry a nuclear warhead (or warheads), circle the globe at low altitude, avoid missile defenses, and dodge terrain; and drop the warhead(s) at a difficult-to-predict location (or locations)," it said in a 2019 report.

- Some Western experts say the Burevestnik's subsonic speed would make it detectable, and it would become more vulnerable the longer it stayed in flight. Responding to this, Russian military expert Alexei Leonkov wrote in 2019 that the role of Burevestniks would be to eliminate the "remnants" of the enemy's command posts, military bases, factories and power plants after Russia had already fired intercontinental ballistic missiles, by which point the opponent's air-defence systems would be incapable of stopping them. He said Burevestniks would "trample the aggressor countries into the Stone Age", completing the destruction of their military and civilian infrastructure.

- The International Institute for Strategic Studies, quoting a specialist Russian military journal in 2021, said the Burevestnik would have a notional range of up to 20,000 km (12,400 miles), so could be based anywhere in Russia and strike targets in the United States.

- The same Russian journal said the notional altitude of the missile was just 50 to 100 metres (164 to 328 feet), much lower than a conventionally powered cruise missile, which would make it harder for air-defence radar to detect

- A 2020 report by the United States Air Force's National Air and Space Intelligence Center said that if Russia successfully brought the Burevestnik into service, it would give Moscow a "unique weapon with intercontinental-range capability".

- Experts assess that it would be sent aloft by a small solid-fuel rocket to drive air into an engine containing a miniature nuclear reactor. Superheated and possibly radioactive air would be blasted out, providing forward thrust.

- The Burevestnik has a poor test record with numerous past failures, according to Western experts. In 2019 at least five Russian nuclear specialists were killed in an explosion and release of radiation during an experiment in the White Sea, and U.S. intelligence sources said they suspected it was part of a test of the Burevestnik. Putin presented their widows with top state awards, saying the weapon they were developing was without equal in the world, although he did not name it. Putin announced a successful test of the missile in October 2023.

- Two U.S. researchers said in 2024 that they had identified the probable deployment site for the missile, alongside a nuclear warhead storage facility called Vologda-20 or Chebsara. The site is 295 miles (475 km) north of Moscow.

open image in gallery FILE - In this video grab provided by RU-RTR Russian television via AP television on Thursday, March 1, 2018, Russia's new Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile blasts off during a test launch from an undisclosed location in Russia ( RU-RTR Russian Television )

On Wednesday, Putin directed drills of Russia’s strategic nuclear forces that featured practice missile launches. The exercise came as his planned summit on Ukraine with U.S. President Donald Trump was put on hold.

The Kremlin said that the maneuvers involved all parts of Moscow’s nuclear triad, including intercontinental ballistic missiles that were test-fired from launch facilities in northwestern Russia and a submarine in the Barents Sea. The drills also involved Tu-95 strategic bombers firing long-range cruise missiles.

The exercise tested the skills of military command structures, the Kremlin said in a statement on Wednesday.