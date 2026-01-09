Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Russian forces have launched their new hypersonic ballistic Oreshnik missile at Ukraine, striking a city just 60 miles from the Nato border of Poland.

Moscow has claimed it was fired in response to an attempted Ukrainian drone strike on one of president Vladimir Putin’s residences, a strike which Kyiv says never happened. Europe has also condemned Russia’s latest attack as a “clear escalation” and warned it was an attempt to “instill fear”.

It marks only the second time Russia is believed to have used the intermediate-range Oreshnik missile, which has nuclear capabilities. Putin has claimed enemy forces cannot intercept the weapon because of its velocity of more than 10 times the speed of sound.

“Such a strike close to EU and NATO border is a grave threat to the security on the European continent and a test for the transatlantic community,” Ukrainian foreign minister Andriy Sybiha said on X.

open image in gallery Russian forces fired the Oreshnik missile at western Ukraine ( AFP/Getty )

“It is absurd that Russia attempts to justify this strike with the fake 'Putin residence attack' that never happened,” he added. “Putin uses an IRBM near EU and NATO border in response to his own hallucinations — this is truly a global threat. And it demands global responses.”

The missile, based on the RS-26 Rubezh, which Russia had originally developed as an intercontinental weapon, is capable of carrying nuclear as well as conventional warheads, but there was no suggestion of any nuclear component to the overnight attack.

Images released by Ukrainian authorities show apparent debris of an Oreshnik missile fired at Lviv, a city of more than 700,000 people.

open image in gallery This photo provided by the Ukrainian Security Service shows a fragment believed to be a part of a Russian Oreshnik intermediate range hypersonic ballistic missile that hit the Lviv region ( AP )

open image in gallery Debris from the Oreshnik missile fired on Ukraine ( via REUTERS )

The attack came days after European countries, including the UK and France, committed to putting boots on the ground in Ukraine to aid peacekeeping efforts in the event of a ceasefire, while Washington reaffirmed its pledge to provide security guarantees for Kyiv.

The EU’s foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, said the strike was “meant as a warning to Europe and to the US”.

“EU countries must dig deeper into their air defence stocks and deliver now,” she said. “We must also further raise the cost of this war for Moscow, including through tougher sanctions."

German chancellor Friedrich Merz added: “Threatening gestures are intended to instill fear, but they will not work. We stand with Ukraine.”

open image in gallery Russia's Oreshnik missile system is seen during a training in an undisclosed location in Belarus (file photo) ( Russian Defense Ministry Press Service )

A senior Ukrainian official said the missile had struck the workshop of a state enterprise near the Polish border.

Impact from several submunitions caused “minor penetrations of concrete structures” at the workshop and made craters in the forest area, they added.

Meanwhile, the SBU state security service said Russia sought to destroy civilian infrastructure in the surrounding region amid “rapidly deteriorating weather conditions”.

Temperatures in Ukraine are set to plummet well below zero, forecast to drop to -15C in the capital of Kyiv early on Saturday morning.

open image in gallery The UK’s defence secretary John Healey meets emergency service workers at the scene of the drone attack ( Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire )

Russia has scaled up its attacks on energy infrastructure ahead of the cold snap. On Friday, an attack on Kyiv has left 500,000 without power, with mayor Vitali Klitschko called for people to temporarily evacuate if possible.

At least four people were killed in Kyiv after Russia launched a major offensive across Ukraine with 278 missiles and drones, according to Ukrainian tallies. Kyiv said it downed 244 of them in flight.

UK defence minister John Healey visited the site of a strike on an apartment building after meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky.

It comes after a Russian air attack on Thursday left one million people without electricity and heating across large swathes of Ukraine’s central and southeastern Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.