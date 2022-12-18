For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Russia’s defense ministry has announced that the country’s regiment with the hypersonic “Avangard” missile system will be introduced into service.

President Vladimir Putin claimed in 2018 that the intercontinental missile was “invincible” and that the weapon can hit any target on Earth in 30 minutes and at 27 times the speed of sound.

“Another missile regiment will be introduced into service in the Yasny military formation for the anniversary of our Strategic Missile Forces - now with the Avangard missile system,” Russian Strategic Missile Forces commander Sergey Karakayev said last week, according to the News Agency TASS.

The defense ministry said the missile system, reportedly installed in an underground launch silo in the Orenburg region, will increase the combat capabilities of the Strategic Missile Forces.

The latest announcement comes as Russia carried out waves of airstrikes targetting critical infrastructure in Ukraine on Friday.

In a barrage of over 70 missile attacks, Russia targeted key energy and water infrastructure across several Ukrainian cities.

While 60 of the 76 missiles were intercepted, according to Ukraine’s defense ministry, the attacks left at least three people dead and several injured, and triggered blackouts across the country.

Emergency crews pulled the body of a toddler from the rubble following a deadly missile strike that tore through an apartment building in the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih.

Governor Valentyn Reznichenko of the Dnipropetrovsk region – where Kryvyi Rih is located – said “rescuers retrieved the body of a 1.5-year-old boy from under the rubble of a house destroyed by a Russian rocket”.

Mr Reznichenko said the airstrikes continued overnight, damaging power lines and houses in the cities and towns of Nikopol, Marhanets, and Chervonohryhorivka across the Dnieper River.

In his nightly address on Saturday, president Volodymyr Zelinsky said electricity was restored to nearly six million Ukrainians, but added that issues with water and heat supply persisted.

The Ukraine Cabinet Ministry also announced that it plans to open around 10,000 new “invincibility centres” across the country.

It said on Saturday that the country intends to triple the number of these shelters that can help people warm up, charge their phones, and connect to the internet amid Russia’s ongoing attacks.