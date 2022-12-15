Ukraine news – live: Putin’s troops used ‘children’s cell’ in Kherson torture chamber
Russia used psychological pressure on kids in detention, says Kyiv
Ukrainian authorities have found a cell in recaptured territory of Kherson where Russian forces detained and mistreated children.
"We have documented that the children were not provided with water, were given water every other day. They were practically not given food," Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian parliament’s commissioner for human rights, said.
Russian forces used psychological pressure on the children and told them that their parents had abandoned them and would not return, he said.
At least 10 torture chambers have been found by officials in Kherson.
Elsewhere in the war, Volodymyr Zelensky said that there is no calm on the frontline as the conflict’s heaviest battle rages in Donbas in eastern Ukraine.
Russia’s tactic in its war against Ukraine is “destruction of everything in front of them with artillery, so that only bare ruins and craters in the ground remain”, Mr Zelensky said.
Moscow is not planning a “Christmas ceasefire” in Ukraine, top spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
The war in Ukraine will enter its 11th month on Christmas eve with millions in the European country still under Russian siege.
Home-grown supply operation outfits Ukraine's women soldiers
When 25-year-old Anastasia Mokhina donned fatigues and rushed off with her husband to help Ukraine defend itself as Russia invaded on Feb. 24, she quickly realized the military wasn’t well prepared for an influx of women volunteers.
So her elder half-brother Andrii Kolesnyk, who was prevented from doing military service by a childhood disability, and his wife, Kseniia Drahaniuk, mobilized at home to ship her needed items. Word spread fast inside the ranks that amateur quartermasters were focusing on women’s particular needs, and a home-grown supply operation for female soldiers was born.
Now, a volunteer group called “Zemliachky” — roughly translated as “women compatriots” — is serving many of the 57,000 women in the Ukrainian military with boots, uniforms, stand-to-pee tubes, wireless bras, thermal underwear, medicines, right-sized bulletproof plates for their flak jackets, and care packages with items like lotions, shampoo, toothpaste, and feminine hygiene products.
Home-grown supply operation outfits Ukraine's women soldiers
More than 50,000 women have enlisted in Ukraine's war effort
Belarus exercises unlikely to present threat to Ukraine - MoD
Belarusian and Russian troops engaged in military exercises in a northern region of Belarus are unlikely to be building an adept force to attack Ukraine, the British defence ministry said today.
The MoD highlighted the snap combat readiness inspection of Belarusian forces held yesterday, which has raised some alarm among those watching the Ukraine conflict.
“The exercises are reportedly taking place in the north-west of the country, away from the Ukrainian border. In addition, Russia has recently deployed extra units of mobilised reservists to Belarus,” the MoD said.
Belarus played a key enabling role in Russia’s assault towards Kyiv in the first days of the invasion, the ministry said.
“However, the exercising Belarusian troops and Russian units are currently unlikely to constitute a force capable of conducting a successful new assault into northern Ukraine,” the MoD said.
What can the Patriot missile do for Ukraine?
Patriot missile systems have long been a hot ticket item for the US and allies in areas of the world facing conflict as a coveted shield against incoming missiles. In Europe, the Middle East and the Pacific, they guard against potential strikes from Iran, Somalia and North Korea.
Now, Ukraine could be using them to stop Russian missiles from penetrating its airspace.
The Patriot is a surface-to-air guided missile system that was first deployed in the 1980s and can target aircraft, cruise missiles and shorter-range ballistic missiles.
Ukraine faces a range of Russian threats, and the Patriot is good against some and not that useful against others.
What can the Patriot missile do for Ukraine?
Patriot missile systems have long been a hot ticket item for the U.S. and allies in contested areas of the world as a coveted shield against incoming missiles
US-sent Patriot missiles will be a legitimate target in Ukraine, says Russia
The Kremlin has warned that the US Patriot missile defence systems make for a legitimate target for Russian strikes against Ukraine, on the same day reports claimed that Washington will aid the war-hit country with its most advanced anti-missile technology.
Patriots would “definitely” be a target for Russia, Moscow spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said but added that he would not comment on unconfirmed media reports.
The Patriot is among the most advanced US air defence systems, including against aircraft, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles. It typically includes launchers along with radar and other support vehicles.
If Washington proceeds with the aid, the proposed transfer will be deemed provocative and provoke unpredictable consequences, the Russian embassy said.
“Even without providing Patriots, the United States is getting deeper and deeper into the conflict in the post-Soviet republic,” the mission wrote on its Telegram channel.
“It is the United States that is responsible for the prolongation and escalation of the Ukrainian conflict.”
US planning to send smart bomb kits to Ukraine - report
The US is set to send electronic equipment that converts unguided aerial munitions into smart bombs to help Ukraine conduct attacks with a high degree of accuracy, officials aware of the matter told The Washington Post.
This comes just a day after the Biden administration was said to be preparing to send its most advanced air defence systems to help Ukraine, finally agreeing to a request made months ago by that nation’s leader.
Reports said that defence secretary Lloyd Austin could approve a directive to transfer at least one Patriot battery unit to Ukraine in an announcement expected today.
Russian troops detained, mistreated children in Ukraine
Russians detained and mistreated children in their own “cell” at one of the 10 torture chambers found in liberated parts of Ukraine.
“We found 10 torture chambers in Kherson region, four in the city of Kherson,” senior Ukrainian human rights advocate Dmytro Lubinets told journalists at a briefing.
“In one of the torture chambers we found a separate room, a cell where children were kept ... even the occupiers called it that, a children’s cell,” he said.
Ukrainian authorities have documented that the children were not provided with water and were provided with water only every other day. They were practically not given food, Mr Lubinets said.
The cell differed from adjacent rooms only in that occupying forces placed thin mats on the floor, he said.
The top official accused the Russian troops of using psychological pressure on children by telling them that their parents had abandoned them and would not return.”
One 14-year-old boy was detained, he said, for taking pictures of damaged Russian military equipment.
“These were children who, in the eyes of the invaders, were resisting,” Mr Lubinets said.
Good morning, welcome to our coverage of the Ukraine war on Thursday, 15 December.
