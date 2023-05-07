Ukraine-Russia war – live: UN warnings over Zaporizhzhia nuclear station as Putin officials begin evacuations
Head of UN’s nulear power watchdog said conditions for operating staff and families are ‘increasingly tense’
The UN has said the situation around the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear station has become “increasingly unpredictable and potentially dangerous” as Moscow-installed officials began evacuating people from nearby areas.
The head of the UN’s nuclear power watchdog called for measures to ensure the safe operation of Europe’s largest nuclear plant as evacuations were underway in the nearby town of Enerhodar.
Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), added on the agency’s website: “I'm extremely concerned about the very real nuclear safety and security risks facing the plant. We must act now to prevent the threat of a severe nuclear accident and its associated consequences for the population and the environment."
Grossi said that while the operating staff of the plant remains at the site, the conditions for the personnel and their families are "increasingly tense".
While the reports could not be independently verified, the Russian-installed governor of the Moscow-controlled part of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region said on Friday that he had ordered the evacuation of villages close to the front line as shelling had intensified in the area in recent days.
According to The Kyiv Independent on Sunday, Russian troops have attacked Zaporizhzhia Oblast 75 times over the last day.
It comes as Ukraine’s air force has claimed to have downed a Russian hypersonic missile over Kyiv using newly-acquired American Patriot defence systems – the first known time the country has been able to intercept one of Moscow’s most modern missiles.
Security worries overshadow Russia's Victory Day preparations
Russia stages its annual Victory Day parade on Red Square on Tuesday amid particularly tight security after a series of drone attacks, including on the Kremlin citadel, symbolic heart of the Russian state, which Moscow has blamed on Ukraine.
Victory Day is a key anniversary for President Vladimir Putin, who often evokes the spirit and sacrifice that helped the Soviet Union defeat Nazi Germany in 1945 to kindle Russians' sense of patriotism, especially since invading Ukraine.
However, Ukrainian intelligence has warned of Victory Day provocations by Russia. The Kyiv Independent suggested Moscow might stage false-flag attacks against Russian and Belarusian populations around 9 May, according to Ukraine's General Intelligence Directorate chief Andrii Usov.
Pope Francis reiterates his appeal for peace in Ukraine on Sunday
Pope Francis reiterated his appeal for peace in Ukraine as he addressed crowds gathered in St Peter’s Square, Vatican City on Sunday.
Russian forces evacuating town near occupied nuclear plant, Kyiv says
Russian forces are evacuating residents from the town that serves the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine, the Ukrainanian military said on Sunday.
Ukraine is expected to start soon a much-anticipated counteroffensive to retake Moscow-held territory, including in the Zaporizhzhia region.
In its morning update, Ukraine's General staff said Russian forces were evacuating local Russian passport-holders to the port city of Berdyansk and the town Prymorsk, both on the coast of the Sea of Azov.
"The first to be evacuated are those who accepted Russian citizenship in the first months of the occupation," it said in a statement.
The reports could not be independently verified.
The head of the U.N.'s nuclear power watchdog said on Saturday the situation around the station, Europe's largest, has become "potentially dangerous".
Both sides have accused one another of shelling the plant and efforts to secure a safety zone around it have failed.
Russian troops reportedly attack Zaporizhzhia Oblast 75 times over last day
Russian troops have attacked Zaporizhzhia Oblast 75 times over the last day, according to The Kyiv Independent on Sunday.
Putin’s forces attacked 16 settlements near the front line in Zaporizhzhia Oblast over the past 24 hours, said Governor Yurii Malashko, although no casualties were reported.
He added homes and cars were damaged.
This comes as the UN has said the situation around the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear station has become “increasingly unpredictable and potentially dangerous” as Moscow-installed officials began evacuating people from nearby areas.
Russia claims it destroyed 22 Ukrainian drones over Black Sea overnight
Russia's air defences detected and destroyed 22 Ukrainian drones over the Black Sea overnight, the country's defence ministry said on Sunday in a daily briefing.
Russia's claim could not be independently verified. A Russian-installed official said earlier that Ukraine had launched drones at Crimea overnight, without providing details.
Separately, the defence ministry said its forces had gained more ground in the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, claiming two "blocks" in the northwestern and western parts of the city.
Polish plane on EU border patrol narrowly avoids collision with Russian jet
A Polish border guard aircraft on patrol for the European Union's border agency Frontex over the Black Sea near Romania narrowly avoided a collision with a Russian fighter jet on Friday, Romania and Poland said.
A Russian SU-35 jet carried out "aggressive and dangerous manoeuvres" approaching the Polish aircraft without keeping a secure distance, leading to turbulence, loss of altitude and a temporary loss of control of the plane by the Polish crew, Anna Michalska, a border guard spokesperson, wrote on Twitter on Sunday.
"The Russian jet flew just in front of the nose of the Polish plane, crossing its trajectory at a dangerous distance, estimated by the crew at about five metres," Michalska said.
After three approaches the Russian jet flew away, Michalska added. The incident took place in international airspace.
The Romanian Defence Ministry said in a press release that the Russian jet's behaviour was completely unacceptable.
"This incident is a further proof of the provocative approach of the Russian Federation in the Black Sea," the ministry said.
Two combat aircraft belonging to the Romanian Air Force and two from the Spanish Air Force designated for Air Police missions were alerted by the NATO Combined Air Operations Centre in Torrejon, Spain. While the four aircraft were ready to intervene at any moment, their intervention proved unnecessary, the ministry said.
"It looks like a planned provocation by Russia, the crew acted responsibly and luckily nothing happened. We can see that Russia is trying to draw international attention by such provocations," Polish government spokesman Piotr Muller told private television Polsat News on Sunday.
Russia's Wagner group signals it will stay in Bakhmut after threat to quit
The head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group appeared on Sunday to ditch plans to withdraw his forces from Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine after receiving promises overnight that they would get all the arms needed to capture the devastated city.
Yevgeny Prigozhin announced on Friday that his fighters, who have spearheaded the months-long assault on Bakhmut, would pull out because he said his men had been starved of ammunition and had suffered "useless and unjustified" losses as a result.
Prigozhin, who has publicly heaped scorn on Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and the top army brass over their conduct of the war in Ukraine, said officials in Moscow consumed by "petty jealousy" were holding back crucial supplies to his men.
However in an audio message posted on his Telegram channel on Sunday, Prigozhin said: "Overnight we received a combat order, for the first time in all this time."
"We have been promised as much ammunition and weapons as we need to continue further operations. We have been promised that everything needed to prevent the enemy from cutting us off (from supplies) will be deployed on the flank," he added.
The battle for Bakhmut, which Russia sees as a stepping stone to other cities in Ukraine's Donbas region still beyond its control, has been the most intense of the conflict, costing thousands of lives on both sides in months of grinding warfare.
Ukrainian troops have been pushed back in recent weeks but have clung on in the city to inflict as many Russian losses as possible ahead of Kyiv's planned big push against the invading forces along the 1,000 km (620 mile) front line.
Prigozhin also said on Sunday that Russia's Defence Ministry had assigned General Sergei Surovikin to work alongside Wagner.
"This is the only man with the star of an army general who knows how to fight," he added.
Surovikin commanded Russia's Ukraine campaign for several months before the chief of the General Staff, Army Army General Valery Gerasimov, was given overall operational command above him.
Exclusive: Ukraine says whole of Russia will ‘panic’ when counterattack begins
Success for Ukraine in its long-awaited counterattack against Russia could spell the complete “collapse” of Vladimir Putin’s military or even the Russian economy, a Ukrainian minister predicts.
Speaking in an interview with The Independent, deputy defence minister Volodymyr Havrylov was deliberately vague about the timing of the offensive, which is expected imminently as the mud and rains of spring give way to more favourable fighting conditions.
But when it does come – “very soon” was the timing set out this week by Volodymr Zelensky – the offensive will expose Russia’s tightly controlled propaganda regarding the war effort and lead to a reckoning among ordinary Russians, said Mr Havrylov.
Arpan Rai reports.
Russia's Wagner chief says he was promised arms to continue fighting in Bakhmut
The head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said on Sunday he had been promised overnight as much ammunition and weaponry as needed to continue a months-long assault on the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut.
Prigozhin's comment, made on his Telegram messaging app channel, came two days after he announced plans to withdraw from Bakhmut complaining that his men had been starved of ammunition and had suffered "useless and unjustified" losses as a result.
Russia claims its ‘destroyed two British made howitzers’ in Ukraine
Russia has claimed it has destroyed two British-made howitzers, which were being used by Ukraine in Donetsk.
Alexander Gordeyev, a Russian military spokesman, told the Russian news agency TASS the suicide drones were also used to destroy a similar UK howitzer and a Buk-M1 anti-aircraft system used by Ukraine near Maksimovka.
“Lancet loitering munition destroyed an enemy’s UK-made L119 howitzer in the area of Shevchenko,” he said.
The munition is a small drone with a range of up to 25 miles and is one of Moscow’s most advanced weapons, used for reconnaissance or attack missions.
