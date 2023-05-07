✕ Close Moment brawl erupts between Russian and Ukrainian delegates in Turkey

The UN has said the situation around the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear station has become “increasingly unpredictable and potentially dangerous” as Moscow-installed officials began evacuating people from nearby areas.

The head of the UN’s nuclear power watchdog called for measures to ensure the safe operation of Europe’s largest nuclear plant as evacuations were underway in the nearby town of Enerhodar.

Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), added on the agency’s website: “I'm extremely concerned about the very real nuclear safety and security risks facing the plant. We must act now to prevent the threat of a severe nuclear accident and its associated consequences for the population and the environment."

Grossi said that while the operating staff of the plant remains at the site, the conditions for the personnel and their families are "increasingly tense".

While the reports could not be independently verified, the Russian-installed governor of the Moscow-controlled part of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region said on Friday that he had ordered the evacuation of villages close to the front line as shelling had intensified in the area in recent days.

According to The Kyiv Independent on Sunday, Russian troops have attacked Zaporizhzhia Oblast 75 times over the last day.

It comes as Ukraine’s air force has claimed to have downed a Russian hypersonic missile over Kyiv using newly-acquired American Patriot defence systems – the first known time the country has been able to intercept one of Moscow’s most modern missiles.